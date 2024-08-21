Entrepreneurs Unleashed conference to empower aspiring and established business leaders in Belfast

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Entrepreneurs from across Northern Ireland and beyond are set to gather in Belfast this November for the inaugural Entrepreneurs Unleashed Conference.

The event, designed to ignite entrepreneurial spirit and provide actionable insights, will take place on Thursday, November 28, at the Cathy Short Theatre, Jennymount Business Park in North Belfast.

Organised by media and marketing agency Excalibur Press, the conference is set to be a cornerstone event for business leaders looking to take their ventures to new heights.

The conference promises a diverse and dynamic lineup of speakers who will share their expertise on a wide range of topics essential for entrepreneurial success.

Alexandra Feher, Gary Gates, Carole King, Tina Calder, Cara Marks, Adam McBride, Ruth Young

Tina Calder, chief vision officer at Excalibur Press and the driving force behind the event, explained the inspiration behind the conference: "Excalibur Press works with dozens of entrepreneurs each year and the one things we realised was there wasn't an event completely dedicated to those small to medium businesses who wanted to find ways of taking their business to the next level.

“We are lucky to have a fantastic array of corporate partners, consultants, and associates we work with on a regular basis so we decided to incorporate the fantastic expertise and knowledge they bring to our extended team.”

The conference will cover a wide array of topics, from leveraging AI to drive innovation and growth, to mastering marketing strategies, and fostering inclusivity in the workplace.

Attendees will have the opportunity to hear from leading industry figures, including Tina Calder herself, alongside Ruth Young of Ruthless Media, Adam McBride of Excalibur Press, and Gary Gates & Cara Marks from Neurodiversity Spark, among many others due to be announced in the coming weeks.

Speaking of the content of the conference Tina added: “This conference brings together a diverse panel of industry experts to share insights on a wide range of topics crucial for entrepreneurial success.

“From sales and marketing strategies to leadership development, navigating the startup landscape, and protecting your business from cyber security attacks, Entrepreneurs Unleashed covers it all.

“With 20 slots planned throughout the day this is going to be one full on day of learning, networking and supercharging your business.”

Highlights of the event will include learning effective strategies for using AI in marketing, amplifying your brand presence using social media and Google Ads, fostering innovation and creativity within your business and much more.

The Cathy Short Theatre at Jennymount Business Park provides a unique venue for the event. Situated in the heart of lower North Belfast, the theatre offers a modern and inspiring environment for entrepreneurs to connect, learn, and grow.

And the venue location has been a very strategic booking for conference host and creator Tina, she explained: “I'm really excited about this line-up and to have found an amazing venue hidden away in lower North Belfast is a bonus.

“Being an entrepreneur myself from lower North Belfast, I know the challenges people face in working-class areas when they want to step into the world of self-employment for the first time.

“To be able to bring entrepreneurs from across the country to the Cathy Short Theatre at Jennymount Business Park is a lovely bonus for me."

Attendees at Entrepreneurs Unleashed will not only gain valuable knowledge from expert speakers but will also have the opportunity to network with like-minded professionals, exchange ideas, and explore new business opportunities.

The conference is tailored to cater to both those just starting out and seasoned business leaders looking to elevate their ventures to the next level.

Entrepreneurs Unleashed has been sponsored by Belfast City Council, MovieHouse, Oranga Creative and Excalibur Press.