EV charging moves up a gear with Power NI

Power NI is going the extra mile to help current – and future – owners of environmentally friendly Electric Vehicles with a range of EV tariffs and home-charging partners to choose from.

With EV sales accounting for four in 10 new UK car registrations in July, and a quarter of new car sales in the first seven months of this year, the switch is quickly accelerating.

Locally, those numbers could potentially be even bigger as feedback has shown that one of the key reasons people are putting off the transition from petrol and diesel-powered vehicles is the cost – and the unknowns around home-charging.

In response to this, the energy supplier has specifically designed an Economy 7-style tariff for credit meter customers. The ‘EV Nightshift’ option allows EV owners to take advantage of a cheaper off-peak rate. If charging at night doesn’t suit, Power NI has an alternative tariff – ‘EV Anytime’ – which is available on both Keypad and credit meters. This option promises flexibility to charge at any time of the day, at a fixed energy rate.

As official partners of Power NI EO, Ohme and Myenergi Ireland all offer home charging options

What’s more, just as EV owners are doing their bit for the environment and reducing CO2 emissions, the energy for Power NI’s EV tariffs is supplied from renewable resources.

Mark Wiggins, Power NI’s Product Innovation Manager, said: “Whilst the popularity of Electric Vehicles is steadily growing, there is still a lot of uncertainty around home-charging – and electricity tariff options – which is where Power NI come in.

“We may not be able to help you choose between the newest Tesla or Volkswagen e-Golf – but we know electricity inside out, and can help with electricity tariffs and EV chargers.

“The convenience of home charging isn’t possible without the correct equipment installed and through Power NI’s official partners EO, Ohme and Myenergi Ireland, EV owners can be sure to receive the best, independent advice on which charger is best suited to their vehicle and the reasons why,” he added.

Each home charger has its own benefits. In the case of Ohme, users can schedule their charging time which is perfect for those who rely on the Nightshift tariff.

Meanwhile, Myenergi’s Zappi charger is intended for drivers who have other energy generation sources, such as solar PV, as it continually monitors and adjusts according to generation and household consumption.