Explore Enterprise helps Northern Ireland based entrepreneur and single mum turn her company concept into an impactful business

2024 marked a year of reinvention for Sally O’Kane, with the challenges of navigating both a redundancy and a divorce needing her attention alongside being a single mother to her 10-year-old twin boys.

Deciding to take back an element of control in her life, Sally took a leap of faith to turn her extensive experience in environmental management into a business of her own, launching SOK Consultancy with the backing of Enterprise NI’s Explore Enterprise support service.

Hailing from Elgin, Scotland originally but living in Northern Ireland for the last 16 years, the Feeny resident opted to curate a sustainability-focused business that aims to help companies embrace circular economy principles and reduce their environmental impact.

Along with the help of Roe Valley Enterprises mentor and business advisor Alice Quinn, Sally took the step to start her business after 13 years as Head of Compliance and Sustainability at Frylite, joining the Explore Enterprise service within weeks of leaving her job.

Reflecting on her journey, Sally said: “I had an opportunity to take redundancy and it was really a question of where do I want to go next?

“I had the idea for my own business over COVID really, and it was a thing within my gut that was sort of growing, saying I really wanted to be able to do something other than what I've been doing for 13 1/2 years, where I wanted to use all the knowledge and experience I'd gained in nearly 25 years in the industry.

“I wanted to put that experience and time to good use to support businesses on their journey to developing sustainability plans and looking at carbon reduction, so I knew that there was a good opportunity for me to go out on my own as a consultant, and that’s where I approached Explore Enterprise.”

After seeking guidance on setting up her now-thriving consultancy company, Sally credits Alice’s expert guidance and positivity as an invaluable source of encouragement and practical advice.

Sally said: “Alice has been fantastic from day one.

“She has supported me through everything, from applying for grants to building my confidence when I had doubts.

“On the hard days, she’s reminded me why I started this journey and kept me motivated.

“The people I’ve met through the programme have become friends and a support network, so it’s been vital, especially as someone working solo.”

SOK Consultancy focuses on helping SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) navigate sustainability planning and resource efficiency, offering tailored support to clients, from waste management audits to developing carbon reduction strategies.

Identifying her passion for applying simple, achievable steps for businesses to integrate sustainable practices, Sally transformed the support given to her during her time with the service into support that she can give to other businesses.

She said: “A lot of smaller businesses struggle with where to start, so my role is to help them see that sustainability doesn’t have to be complicated; it’s about creating a practical plan that fits their goals and reduces environmental impact.

“Enterprise NI was very much there to support me and help me on that journey, whether it’s been confidence building or marketing.”

Sally’s expertise builds on her experience implementing a five-year sustainability strategy for Frylite, where her work sparked an interest in applying sustainability on a broader scale, particularly in areas like reducing waste and incorporating circular economy principles.

Starting her business as a single mother hasn’t been without its challenges, but Sally sees her journey as proof that change is possible with determination and support.

She said: “Sometimes, it’s hard to acknowledge the wins when you’re in the middle of everything, but I’ve learned to celebrate keeping things going.

“Every three months, I set small milestones, and so far, I’ve been able to say, ‘Yes, I can keep going.’

“I needed a career that suited my family life better and starting my own business gave me control over my schedule, but while it’s still hard work, it’s a step forward for all of us.”

For those considering starting their own business, Sally hopes that her story will inspire others, particularly women balancing family commitments or personal challenges, to believe in their potential.

She said: “If you’ve got that feeling in your gut, don’t ignore it because you don’t need all the answers to start, you just need to take the first step.

“The help from the Explore Enterprise Support Service is fantastic and there’s someone there who wants to see you succeed.

“I also kind of feel that from the women I've met in the last six months, there are lots of other women that are in the same boat as me, whether they're divorced or they've got children and they're trying to balance their job.

“There's so much opportunity and if you've got that drive or the idea, there shouldn't be anything that stops you, and I know that sounds a bit cliche, but maybe that will help to inspire somebody else in a similar situation to go for it.”

Funded through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, the Explore Enterprise Support Service has provided £1.8 million in support to help entrepreneurs like Sally realise their dreams.

Sally O’Kane’s journey is just one example of how the Explore Enterprise Support Service empowers individuals to turn challenges into opportunities, building thriving businesses that make a difference.