Finalists announced for the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards
Over 40 individuals, businesses, and organisations have been shortlisted across 10 prestigious categories designed to honour outstanding contributions to EDI in workplaces and communities throughout Northern Ireland.
The winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards luncheon on Thursday March 20 at Belfast City Hall, where champions of inclusivity will be celebrated for their dedication to fostering a more equitable society.
The shortlisted finalists for the Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards represent a diverse and dynamic cross-section of industries, sectors and communities, spanning corporate leaders, public sector bodies, non-profit and grassroots initiatives.
Each finalist has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), driving meaningful change in workplaces, education, accessibility and community engagement.
Jude Copeland, Head Judge and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors, said: “The response to the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards has been fantastic. The calibre and volume of entries we received in this first year exceeded all expectations, reflecting the growing momentum behind Equality, Diversity and Inclusion across Northern Ireland.
"The diversity of submissions also underlines the far-reaching impact of EDI, spanning workplace initiatives, education, accessibility, community projects and grassroots advocacy.
Shortlisting the finalists was an incredibly difficult task due to the exceptional standard of entries, and selecting the winners will be even tougher.
However, one thing is certain—the awards ceremony will be an inspiring occasion, recognising those who are breaking barriers, driving meaningful change, and celebrating all who work for a more inclusive future where our diversity is treasured.”
This year’s Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards celebrate excellence across ten categories, including the Diverse Employer Award which honours organisations embedding diversity at every level, while the Workplace EDI Champion Award recognises individuals fostering inclusivity in professional spaces.
The Innovation in Accessibility Award spotlights advancements breaking down barriers, and the Inspirational Role Model Award showcases individuals whose advocacy drives meaningful change.
Other categories include Marketing Campaign, Allyship, Education for All, Community Project, Sustainability Champion, and Supporting Neurodiverse Talent, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of EDI initiatives.
Among this year’s exceptional finalists are The Black Box Trust, Galgorm Collection, Mude Clothing, SSE Airtricity, and Hays Recruitment, alongside many more trailblazing individuals and organisations shaping a more inclusive Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards Shortlisted Finalists:
Allyship
AdaptNI
Adekanmi Abayomi, Ethnic Minority Sports Organisation NI
Katie Matthews-Furphy, The Mind Tribe UK
Mervyn Smyth, Belfast Exposed
Nothing About Us Without Us, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland
SSE Airtricity
Community Project
Black Box Projects, The Black Box Trust
Higher Ground
In Our Shoes, Voicing the Void
Play & Unite Football Camp
The Role Models Programme, Catalyst
Diverse Employer
AMS
Northern Ireland Civil Service
SSE Airtricity
Education for All
Creative Capabilities, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council
Galgorm Collection
Give and Take Programme, Include Youth
Paediatric Regional Acquired Brain Injury Service
Orla McKeating, Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling
Tor Bank Special School
Innovation in Accessibility
Bluebell House Children's Residential Home
Diverse Minds Events
Mude Clothing
Inspirational Role Model
Anthony Sinclair
Cara Marks
Deirdre Robb
Jonah Atos
Keith Drury
Lauren Dempsey
Martin Murray
Orla McKeating
Marketing Campaign
Be Kind, Park with Disability in Mind, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council
Domestic and Sexual Abuse Does Not End at Home...Making Work a Safe Place, Northern Health and Social Care Trust
Driving DEI Forward, Equitas
Life Better Connected, Translink
Supporting Neurodiverse Talent
Clearer Group
Hays Recruitment
Sustainability Champion
Dr. Shweta Lokhande, Wee Smiles x Foodstock Belfast
Fish City
SSE Airtricity
Workplace EDI Champion
Cathie McNeill, A&O Shearman
Dr. Gift Sotonye-Frank, Queens University Belfast
Biji Jose, Northern Ireland Practice & Education Council for Nursing & Midwifery
Rachel Okungbowa, Equitas
Entries for the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards were meticulously reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, each bringing extensive experience in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across law, business, public service and community engagement.
Leading the panel is Head Judge Jude Copeland, Solicitor and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors. Joining him is Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; Laura Lavery, Community and Engagement Lead at PA Consulting and Co-Chair of the Working With Pride Network in Northern Ireland; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.
The Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards are proudly supported by Ulster University, Encirc, Love Belfast, Jawbox Gin, Clearer Water, Clearer Twist, The Formula, Innovation Factory and Alexander Boyd.
Tickets to attend the prestigious inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards luncheon are now available. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.nihummingbirdawards.com.