Finalists announced for the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards

The Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards has officially announced the shortlisted finalists for its highly anticipated inaugural ceremony, recognising excellence in advancing Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across Northern Ireland.

Over 40 individuals, businesses, and organisations have been shortlisted across 10 prestigious categories designed to honour outstanding contributions to EDI in workplaces and communities throughout Northern Ireland.

The winners will be revealed at a prestigious awards luncheon on Thursday March 20 at Belfast City Hall, where champions of inclusivity will be celebrated for their dedication to fostering a more equitable society.

The shortlisted finalists for the Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards represent a diverse and dynamic cross-section of industries, sectors and communities, spanning corporate leaders, public sector bodies, non-profit and grassroots initiatives.

Pictured launching the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards are (L-R): Jude Copeland, Head Judge of the Awards and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors; Professor Mary Hannon-Fletcher, Dean of Equality, Diversity and Inclusion, Ulster University; Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.

Each finalist has demonstrated an outstanding commitment to Equality, Diversity, and Inclusion (EDI), driving meaningful change in workplaces, education, accessibility and community engagement.

Jude Copeland, Head Judge and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors, said: “The response to the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards has been fantastic. The calibre and volume of entries we received in this first year exceeded all expectations, reflecting the growing momentum behind Equality, Diversity and Inclusion across Northern Ireland.

"The diversity of submissions also underlines the far-reaching impact of EDI, spanning workplace initiatives, education, accessibility, community projects and grassroots advocacy.

Shortlisting the finalists was an incredibly difficult task due to the exceptional standard of entries, and selecting the winners will be even tougher.

However, one thing is certain—the awards ceremony will be an inspiring occasion, recognising those who are breaking barriers, driving meaningful change, and celebrating all who work for a more inclusive future where our diversity is treasured.”

This year’s Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards celebrate excellence across ten categories, including the Diverse Employer Award which honours organisations embedding diversity at every level, while the Workplace EDI Champion Award recognises individuals fostering inclusivity in professional spaces.

The Innovation in Accessibility Award spotlights advancements breaking down barriers, and the Inspirational Role Model Award showcases individuals whose advocacy drives meaningful change.

Other categories include Marketing Campaign, Allyship, Education for All, Community Project, Sustainability Champion, and Supporting Neurodiverse Talent, highlighting the wide-reaching impact of EDI initiatives.

Among this year’s exceptional finalists are The Black Box Trust, Galgorm Collection, Mude Clothing, SSE Airtricity, and Hays Recruitment, alongside many more trailblazing individuals and organisations shaping a more inclusive Northern Ireland.

Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards Shortlisted Finalists:

Allyship

AdaptNI

Adekanmi Abayomi, Ethnic Minority Sports Organisation NI

Katie Matthews-Furphy, The Mind Tribe UK

Mervyn Smyth, Belfast Exposed

Nothing About Us Without Us, Community Foundation for Northern Ireland

SSE Airtricity

Community Project

Black Box Projects, The Black Box Trust

Higher Ground

In Our Shoes, Voicing the Void

Play & Unite Football Camp

The Role Models Programme, Catalyst

Diverse Employer

AMS

Northern Ireland Civil Service

SSE Airtricity

Education for All

Creative Capabilities, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Galgorm Collection

Give and Take Programme, Include Youth

Paediatric Regional Acquired Brain Injury Service

Orla McKeating, Still I Rise Diversity Storytelling

Tor Bank Special School

Innovation in Accessibility

Bluebell House Children's Residential Home

Diverse Minds Events

Mude Clothing

Inspirational Role Model

Anthony Sinclair

Cara Marks

Deirdre Robb

Jonah Atos

Keith Drury

Lauren Dempsey

Martin Murray

Orla McKeating

Marketing Campaign

Be Kind, Park with Disability in Mind, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council

Domestic and Sexual Abuse Does Not End at Home...Making Work a Safe Place, Northern Health and Social Care Trust

Driving DEI Forward, Equitas

Life Better Connected, Translink

Supporting Neurodiverse Talent

Clearer Group

Hays Recruitment

Sustainability Champion

Dr. Shweta Lokhande, Wee Smiles x Foodstock Belfast

Fish City

SSE Airtricity

Workplace EDI Champion

Cathie McNeill, A&O Shearman

Dr. Gift Sotonye-Frank, Queens University Belfast

Biji Jose, Northern Ireland Practice & Education Council for Nursing & Midwifery

Rachel Okungbowa, Equitas

Entries for the inaugural Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards were meticulously reviewed by an independent panel of expert judges, each bringing extensive experience in Equality, Diversity and Inclusion (EDI) across law, business, public service and community engagement.

Leading the panel is Head Judge Jude Copeland, Solicitor and Legal Review Manager at Cleaver Fulton Rankin Solicitors. Joining him is Michael Boyd OBE, Director of MB Consulting and Chair of Belfast Healthy Cities; Laura Lavery, Community and Engagement Lead at PA Consulting and Co-Chair of the Working With Pride Network in Northern Ireland; and Alfie Wong MBE, Race and Ethnicity Champion of the NI Civil Service.

The Northern Ireland Hummingbird Awards are proudly supported by Ulster University, Encirc, Love Belfast, Jawbox Gin, Clearer Water, Clearer Twist, The Formula, Innovation Factory and Alexander Boyd.