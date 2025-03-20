Find your FLOW with NI Water

NI Water is searching for self-motivated, enthusiastic individuals with practical and technical skills to join its Fast-Track Learning for Operational Wastewater (FLOW) Programme.

This is a fantastic chance for those looking to re-skill and begin a rewarding career in the water industry, with no formal qualifications required. Opportunities are available in every county in Northern Ireland, enabling individuals to make a real impact in their local communities.

The FLOW Programme offers those with operational and maintenance backgrounds the opportunity to learn from experienced colleagues and mentors, making it perfect for individuals looking to start a career in wastewater operations. As a Trainee Wastewater Assets Technician, you’ll receive 6 -12 months of comprehensive training, learning to operate and maintain critical wastewater equipment across Northern Ireland, working with cutting edge technology and developing valuable skills for a rewarding career that makes a real impact.

You’ll receive a competitive salary and a generous benefits package from day one, and all the tools, equipment and resources you need to do the job safely and well. Upon successful completion of the programme, you’ll get a salary increase and your own work vehicle. This is an exciting opportunity to join a team that plays a key role in protecting Northern Ireland’s water infrastructure and the environment - making a real difference to your community while building a long-term, fulfilling career.

David Wright, NI Water Armagh Area Field Manager, based near Portadown, said: “My team of asset technicians look after the daily operations of the wastewater treatment works and pumping stations, ensuring they are complaint with wastewater standards set by the environmental regulator. The role of the Wastewater team is all about making sure that NI Water is doing everything we can to protect the environment in the most efficient and effective way possible. It’s a responsibility the team takes seriously, knowing the impact we have on both the environment and the local communities.

“It’s a fantastic team to work in, where no two days are ever the same! If you enjoy working outdoors and want to make a real difference, this is an opportunity you won’t want to miss. The fact that so many employees remain with NI Water for 30+ years, speaks for itself.

“For anyone thinking about applying to the FLOW Programme, my advice would be to go for it. NI Water is a fantastic place to work and grow in your career. Apply today - you won’t regret it.”