Fiona McCarthy Workers Party Representative has called on the Executive Parties to stop the squabbling and deal with poverty.

Ms McCarthy said poverty is growing and our politicians who hold the power and the responsibility to deliver an anti-poverty strategy have failed miserably. Sadly it is those in poverty the misery is felt by, those who are suffering the consequences of the political indifference to their plight.

Ms McCarthy said the Workers Party submitted a detailed response to the programme for government in November last year. We were highly critical of the absence of any definitive action on how to deliver on their legal obligation to provide an anti-poverty strategy. The party was also critical of the photo call a few short months ago when a smiling trio of senior ministers introduced an anti-poverty strategy without out any documentation or details. Weeks later when they released the plan charities, political parties, and even the first minister who was smiling and happy at the photo opportunity joined the chorus of outrage.

It is time our politicians who were elected to deliver change for our citizens, stopped fiddling while Rome is burning, and started to come up with a comprehensive plan for dealing with poverty, unemployment, low pay, health inequalities, and the lack of good quality public housing. All of these issues must be tackled in a joined up political process that improves the life chances and wellbeing of the working class people of Northern Ireland.

There are over 50 food banks across Northern Ireland and hundreds of other charities and local communities offering food for those in need, people who are living pay cheque to pay cheque. The locations of these are mapped on the Northern Ireland Assembly website, with the notation that these food banks are an increasingly useful resource for many in Northern Ireland.

Workers Party youth at public demonstration against welfare cuts that drive people deeper into poverty