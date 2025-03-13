firmus energy networks shares lower carbon mission with partners

firmus energy networks has set out its roadmap for arriving at a lower carbon future during an Installers’ Briefing event hosted by company Chief Executive Officer, Niall Martindale.

Gas Safe registered installers operating in the business’s Ten Towns network area heard about the need for sustainability – and how this is going to be delivered.

Over the last two decades, the Antrim-based energy distributer has been helping thousands of households switch from solid fuel and oil heating to natural gas.

This change has helped displace tonnes of CO2 out of the atmosphere while providing reliable heat to homes throughout the Ten Towns network. Now, the company is taking the next step forward in their sustainability journey by preparing to introduce renewable gas into the existing network.

Neil Gallagher, firmus energy networks’ sustainability manager, talks installers and manufacturers through the biomethane journey in Northern Ireland.

Renewable gases include Biomethane – which is created using the anaerobic digestion process using inputs such as food waste, or slurry waste from farms – and hydrogen that, in time, could replace the reliance on natural gas entirely and lower CO2 levels further.

“The Installers’ Briefing provided a timely opportunity for many of our Gas Safe registered installers to come together, to engage in conversation with boiler manufacturers, and to also receive updates on current activities as well as the future of our network,” said Niall.

“firmus energy networks is committed to providing energy that is clean and sustainable, and has long-term benefits for the environment and also our customers,” he added.

The event also presented installers with the chance to network over a working breakfast and cast their eye over the very latest products currently on offer from a wide range of local and international manufacturers. Some of those represented included Worcester Bosch, Vaillant, EPH Controls, and Ideal Heating.

firmus energy networks’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services Paul Stanfield speaks to guests during the company’s Installers’ Briefing.

“We are continuing to grow our customer base – both domestically and commercially – and have invested millions of pounds future-proofing our network for cleaner and greener gas,” explained Paul Stanfield, firmus energy networks’ Director of Sales, Marketing and Customer Services.

“However, none of the carbon reduction firmus energy networks is working towards would be possible were it not for the tireless work and professionalism of installers and manufacturers we work with, who ensure a seamless service provision.”