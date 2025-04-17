Food company director secures slice of EY Entrepreneur of the Year experience
Twenty-seven Irish entrepreneurs were amongst the list of finalists, from sectors including consumer, technology, media, health, life sciences, manufacturing and financial services.
William is one of three Northern Ireland names in the shortlist, alongside Terry Hughes from Pivotal and Martin Tierney of Seating Matters. The finalists will compete in three business categories – ‘emerging’, ‘international’ and William’s category, ‘established’ – with an overall winner being announced in November at a gala awards ceremony. The overall winner will represent Ireland at the World Entrepreneur Of The Year Awards in Monaco next year.
William returned from a successful actuarial and tech career in the USA in 2020 and in 2022 took over leadership of his family’s business, McColgan’s, alongside his sister, managing director Grainne Hampton. Established as a tearoom in Strabane in 1940, McColgan’s has evolved to become one of Ireland’s largest independent suppliers of savoury pastries, with its sausage rolls, quiches, slices and pies sold across Ireland and the UK.
In the last three years, William and Grainne have focused on enhancing company culture, talent development, innovation and lean business practices, with positive results.
Speaking about the accolade, William McColgan commented: “It is a genuine honour to be shortlisted in the 2025 EoY Awards. As always, the level of talent, ambition and innovation amongst the finalists is incredible and it is humbling to be in such company.
“The recognition is also a reflection of the brilliant, talented people at every level of McColgan’s, who are driving the business forward collectively. I’m thrilled to be setting out on the EoY journey and look forward to getting to know the other finalists and sharing this experience together.”