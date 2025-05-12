Business in the Community is proud to announce the return of the Healthy Working Lives Conference 2025, Northern Ireland’s biggest workplace wellbeing event, taking place on June 4 at the prestigious Galgorm Resort, and supported by Aqua Libra – a Britvic brand.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year’s conference will bring together 170+ HR professionals and operational managers to explore the challenges and opportunities in creating a positive and healthy workplace.

Led by BBC Health Correspondent, Marie-Louise Connolly, attendees will hear from keynote speaker Clarke Carlisle, former professional footballer and mental health advocate, alongside a lineup of expert speakers addressing mental health, addiction recovery, domestic abuse awareness, and parental support in the workplace.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Aqua Libra, key sponsor of the event, is committed to supporting workplace wellbeing initiatives.

Clarke Carlisle, Former Professional Footballer, Presenter and mental health champion to speak at the Healthy Working Lives Conference on 4 June at Galgorm Resort.

Brenda McGale, Field Sales & Key Account Manager at Britvic Ireland – Aqua Libra’s parent brand said: "At Aqua Libra, we believe that a healthy workforce is the foundation of a thriving business. In our own business, we are continually advancing our products to benefit the health and wellbeing of people, along with a focus on sustainability through reducing packaging. We are delighted to support the Healthy Working Lives Conference, which will provide invaluable insights and practical strategies for employers to foster a culture of wellbeing."

Lisa McIlvenna, Managing Director of Business in the Community, emphasised the importance of workplace wellbeing, saying: "The Healthy Working Lives Conference is a vital platform for businesses to come together, share best practices, and take meaningful steps towards improving employee wellbeing. We are excited to welcome industry leaders and experts to discuss how we can create healthier, more supportive workplaces across Northern Ireland."

Attendees will also have the opportunity to engage in breakout sessions that focus on some of the more difficult HR issues including: Addiction: Understanding and Supporting Recovery in the Workplace; Domestic Abuse: Recognising and Responding in the Workplace; Mental Health: Every Mind Matters in the Workplace; and The Parenthood Journey: Fertility, Adoption and Parental Support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Delegates will have the opportunity to network with peers and receive a special Elemis gift bag at the end of the event.