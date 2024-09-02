Foster families in Belfast celebrate summer of sport training at Olympic gymnastics club

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Summer-long partnership between National Fostering Group agencies and British Gymnastics Foundation offers foster families a unique experience, building skills, confidence and happiness

With the summer of sport in full swing, Kinder Care Fostering teamed up with the British Gymnastics Foundation to host an exciting session of sporting activities at Abby Gymnastics Club in Belfast. The event on 22nd August offered 9 foster children and their families a rare opportunity to train with world-class athletes in a supportive setting, all while celebrating the positive physical and mental health benefits that taking part in sports can offer.

The event was hosted by club coaches, and the children participated in a range of activities, including gymnastics training, fitness challenges, and interactive workshops.

Kinder Care Fostering is part of National Fostering Group, the largest network of independent fostering agencies in the UK. A further seven events are also taking place across the UK this summer, in partnership with National Fostering Group agencies and British Gymnastics Foundation.

The partnership not only gives foster children the chance to participate in physical activity - it also aims to inspire values such as discipline, perseverance, teamwork, and resilience. Furthermore, children in foster care can build self-confidence, form meaningful connections in their community, and discover new passions that could positively shape their futures.

Steve Christie, CEO of National Fostering Group, said: "We have all enjoyed a whole host of sports this summer with the Euros, the Paris Olympics, and the Paralympics just around the corner, and we want to bring that joy and energy to the children and young people in foster care.

“While our agencies frequently organise events and activities, partnering with the British Gymnastics Foundation has allowed us to offer something truly special for the foster children and their families this summer. We believe that every child, regardless of their background, deserves access to the type of experiences that can inspire lifelong growth, happiness and confidence in the future.”

