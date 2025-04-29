Four siblings running in Belfast City Marathon event to raise funds to help feed hungry children

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Brothers and sisters Andrew, Mark, Jane and Lucy Kelly will take part in this weekend’s event to fundraise for Mary’s Meals

Four siblings from a kind-hearted Belfast family are running in this weekend’s Belfast City Marathon event to raise funds to help feed hungry children in some of the world's poorest communities.

Sisters Jane, 31, and Lucy, 28, will run the gruelling 26.2-mile route across the city, while brothers Andrew, 40, and Mark, 37, will be running the relay event alongside them this coming Sunday, 4 May.

The family will be fundraising for Mary’s Meals and hopes to raise £5,000, which would be enough to feed 261 children a meal every school day for a whole year.

Mary’s Meals serves its school meals to more than 2.6 million children in 16 countries, including Ethiopia, Haiti and Malawi. The promise of a daily meal encourages children into the classroom where they will gain an education that can be their ladder out of poverty.

This will be Jane and Lucy’s first ever full marathon and although they are aiming to finish the race within four-and-a-half hours, their main goal is to raise awareness and funds for “the amazing selfless, life-saving work of Mary's Meals.” Family, friends and well-wishers have already donated more than £4,500 to their fundraiser.

Lucy says: “Jane and I have always wanted to run a full marathon and there’s no better charity to run for. We wanted to have something positive to aim for, both for ourselves and others. We thought in this day and age it is so important to take part in something that is bigger than ourselves for an important cause.

“Our family are always so loyal and supportive and our brothers immediately said they would run alongside us - every step of the way.”

Matthew, 35, and Ben, 33, had been hoping to join their brothers and sisters on the route, but gained injuries in preparation for the big race. However, they’ll be cheering their siblings on from the sidelines and friends, Ronan Lambon, 40, and Meabh Leggett, 28, will be taking part alongside the Kelly family.

Although their parents won’t be running in Sunday’s race, they have had a big impact on their children's choice to support Mary’s Meals, the charity founded in a small village in the Scottish Highlands in 2002.

Lucy explains: “Mary's Meals is a wonderful charity that is rooted in giving food and hope to children in need and allowing them to live, gain an education and a future. Our parents have always loved the work of Mary's Meals and they were our inspiration for picking this charity. Our Grandfather was Scottish and the fact the charity was named after Our Lady are also reasons this charity is close to our hearts and made our charity choice a no-brainer.

“We can only hope and pray that our small contribution to this charity will make some difference to the lives of a few of the children that Mary's Meals help and support.”

Caoimhe McCann, Supporter Engagement Officer for Mary's Meals in Northern Ireland, says: “We’re so grateful to the Kelly family for choosing to support us in their Belfast City Marathon challenge this year, and for everyone who has donated to them.

“Not only will the family be able to do themselves proud by taking part in the Marathon, their amazing efforts will help us provide more hungry children with the gifts of food, joy and hope.”

It costs just £19.15 for Mary’s Meals to feed a child at school for a whole year. To donate to the Kelly family’s fundraiser, visit: bit.ly/mmbelfastmarathon