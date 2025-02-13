From barcodes to betrothed: Love checked out at Asda Antrim

Courtney and Dillion first started working at Asda Antrim in 2012, where they started off as friends, gradually building a strong bond over the years. In 2017, their friendship blossomed into a relationship, as the two began dating. Since then, they bought their first house in 2019, welcomed two children, got engaged in 2023, and are now planning their wedding for next year.

Aaron has worked for Asda for almost 14 years, and for 6 of those years, he has spent building a life with Sophie, whom he met while working at the store. Ashley Ritchie, Community Champion, Asda Antrim, explained: “This pair must be up there with the most chilled couples ever. When I asked Sophie about their story, her response was 'not much of a story really – we met, we got together and now it's six-and- a-half-years later, we’ve three kids together but still no ring!'"

Michelle and Mikey’s love story began in 2022 when Michelle joined Asda. She recalls falling head over heels for Mikey when she first laid eyes on him, calling him the most handsome man that she had ever set eyes on. Since then, the pair have been inseparable with Mikey proposing to Michelle at the end of last year.

Julianne and Owen’s connection sparked on night shift, where they bonded over their love for Stranger Things. Julianne said: “I totally chased Owen -I talked the legs off for him for a year until we finally went on a date. We’re together a year this month”

High school sweethearts Ross and Amy met in school 11 years ago and have now been together for four years. They share many hobbies, including going to the gym, travelling and working at Asda together. Ashley Ritchie, Community Champion,

Asda Antrim added: "It’s lovely being part of some of these lovely stories as when two people meet at work and build something more than just careers, it’s a reminder that love finds us in the most unexpected places. We hope they all have a fabulous Valentine's Day.”