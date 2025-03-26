From Belfast to Bogotá c21 Theatre Company’s groundbreaking play ‘Expecting’ globally connects d/Deaf and hearing audiences

c21 Theatre Company proudly announces the next leg of its groundbreaking international tour, bringing the critically acclaimed production, ‘Expecting’ to the prestigious Teatro Mayor in Bogotá, Colombia, from 3-5 April 2025.

Directed by Stephen Kelly and written by Belfast playwright Charis McRoberts, ‘Expecting’, explores experiences unique to d/Deaf and hearing couples and contains a series of interweaving monologues and duologues in both English and sign language. The production was developed in consultation with Deaf artist Paula Clarke and features Deaf and hearing artists.

After an unforgettable World premiere at the MAC during the inaugural d/Deaf Arts Festival NI in Belfast in 2023, presenting to critical acclaim at the 2023 Edinburgh Deaf Festival, a newly established arm of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, followed by a successful run at the Keegan Theatre Washington D.C. in 2024, the company is thrilled to share this inclusive performance at Teatro Mayor, Bogotá.

Having watched ‘Expecting’ platformed at the Spotlight on Theatre and Dance from Northern Ireland* event at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2023, led by Theatre and Dance NI, the team at Teatro Mayor extended an invite to c21 Theatre Company to perform at the venue.

From left to right: Stephen Kelly Director of Expecting, Jonathan Stewart Director British Council Northern Ireland, Charis McRoberts Expecting Playwright, and Deaf actor Paula Clarke who plays Shauna in Expecting.

Shauna (Paula Clarke) and Robbie (Eoghan Lamb) are expecting… different things. Shauna expects motherhood won’t be easy. Robbie can’t wait to be a dad. Then she arrives. Encountering financial difficulties alongside the arrival of baby Aisling and the barriers Shauna faces, Robbie spirals. Can Shauna and Robbie adjust their expectations and find a way back to one another? With Shauna and Robbie plunged into parenthood, will they sink or swim?

The play showcases the company’s commitment to inclusivity, storytelling, and artistic innovation. Throughout the tour the play has received accolades for its authentic portrayal of the d/Deaf experience, exploring the intersection of language, communication, and human connection in a contemporary world.

As part of the global tour, the company seeks to engage and build creative inclusive partnerships. During their tour to Washington D.C they collaborated with Gallaudet University’s theatre and dance department, one of the foremost programs in the country for d/Deaf and hard of hearing students specialising in the performing arts.

In Bogotá, the performances will be accompanied by community engagement programs, including Q&A sessions, workshops, and partnerships with local d/Deaf organisations, aiming to strengthen cultural ties and raise awareness about the d/Deaf community.

c21’s ‘Expecting’ Bogotá tour is supported by the British Council, Culture Ireland, Festival Reino Undo 2025 and Doyle Shipping Group, Belfast.

Jonathan Stewart, Director British Council Northern Ireland, said: "We are thrilled to support ‘Expecting’ as it makes its way to Colombia. This production is a powerful example of how international collaboration fosters inclusivity, creativity, and cultural exchange.

"Bogotá's vibrant arts scene provides an exciting platform to raise awareness of the d/Deaf experience, and we are looking forward to seeing how this performance resonates with audiences in Colombia. The British Council is committed to supporting partnerships that connect Northern Ireland’s artists with global audiences, sparking important conversations about accessibility and representation in the arts."

Director of ‘Expecting’, Stephen Kelly commented: "Taking Expecting to Bogotá is part of a momentous journey for us. We've already experienced incredible warmth and response from audiences in Edinburgh and Washington D.C., and we are beyond excited to bring this unique work to Colombia, a country with such a rich cultural heritage and a strong sense of community.

"We hope the people of Bogotá will be moved by the universal themes of ‘Expecting’, which transcend language and nationality. The production of ‘Expecting’ is also a powerful example of the growing trend of more inclusive theatre, where sign language, visual storytelling, and accessible performances are at the forefront of creative work. By continuing to tour ‘Expecting’, c21 Theatre Company hopes to inspire dialogue and create awareness around the importance of representation, accessibility, and inclusion in the arts.”

Ramiro Osorio, General Director of Teatro Mayor Julio Mario Santo Domingo, added: "We are delighted to welcome c21, a distinguished Northern Irish theater company, as part of the UK 2025 Festival that we are celebrating at Teatro Mayor with the support of the British Council. 'Expecting' is a truly touching story about motherhood and family, that reminds us of the importance of learning to communicate in order to overcome our differences and recognize ourselves. At Teatro Mayor, we believe that through culture we can contribute to a better society, and this play shares that value.”