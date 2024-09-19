From South Africa to Belfast, Karen and Philip build a trusted pet care company with We Love Pets.

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Karen and Philip Rhodes, who left South Africa to start a new life in Belfast, are having a roaring success with their new pet care business We Love Pets.

The business that launched in 2023, is taking off so well that they are turning away more bookings than they can accept. The couple and their team of five employees look after any pets, big or small.

Primarily they walk and board dogs, visit cats and can board or visit all small caged furry, scaly, feathery or finned pets. They can also care for horses, goats, chickens, ducks. “If it is your pet, we can care for it,” said Karen.

Originally from Zimbabwe but having lived in South Africa all their lives, the couple followed their daughter and her boyfriend to Belfast to start a new life and are delighted with their choice of new home, enthusiastically agreeing that the people of Belfast have been “wonderfully warm and welcoming to our whole family.”

Karen Rhodes, We Love Pets - Belfast

Karen loves animals; as a young girl she wanted to be a jockey, eventually becoming an assistant trainer, training flat racing horses in Harare. At 25 she qualified as a dog groomer, opening her own grooming parlour.

A childhood pin money idea by her daughter, Robyn, launched Karen into a world of pet care she could never have seen coming.

Karen says: “At 16 my daughter Robyn wanted to earn a bit of pocket money. She dropped flyers through the doors of our neighbours in the compound we lived in, offering to care for their pets and got such a positive response that I had to start helping her with all the pet care. I even carried it on after she went to law school and then finally left to live in Belfast with her fiancé, it was a huge success.”

The business ran from 2012 to 2023. At its peak they had 60 pet sitters across the country and two mobile grooming vans. It was big business.

Karen and Phil Rhodes - We Love Pets

With her daughter now starting life in Belfast, Karen also did some stints of international pet sitting, travelling to Southern Ireland to care for people’s pets while they went on holiday, leaving husband Philip to look after their large countryside home in her absence.

In 2020, the pandemic hit just as she was moving from one house-sit to another; South Africa immediately closed all borders, so she made a dash for Belfast and spent two years living with her daughter, unable to see her husband for the next two years until restrictions were finally lifted.

Eventually, with the pandemic over, the pair decided to relocate to Northern Ireland for good; Philip left his job in mining and explosives in the gold mines, and they’ve never looked back.

“We’ll never go back to South Africa,’ said Philip, “it’s just too dangerous and we love Northern Ireland, the countryside, the people, the craic, we love it all.”

Learning colloquial words and phrases were one of the first challenges the couple faced. “We very quickly learned to put the word ‘wee’ in front of many words, particularly ‘wee man’ when talking about a dog or ‘wee dote’. It’s so charming and makes us smile,” said Phillip, who these days is out walking dogs all day long and handling most of the administration. “I still part-own a business that manufactures speed cameras in South Africa, so I’m happy doing the office work for the pet care business too.”

We Love Pets is a franchise organisation, founded in 2008, with nearly 120 franchisees running their own independently owned branches across the UK and hoping to expand into Southern Ireland soon. The largest pet care franchise in the UK, the award-winning brand is currently in the finals of the prestigious 2024 HSBC UK BFA British Franchise Awards in the category of Franchisor of the Year, alongside brands such as McDonalds and DynoRod.

Franchisees like Karen and Philip benefit from a full team of staff at We Love Pets head office giving them support daily, from keeping the website up to date to ensuring they are compliant with training and regulations.

Karen said: “I know what it’s like to run a business on your own, it’s very hard work; being a franchisee with We Love Pets is the perfect balance for us; we still own our own business, but a lot of the heavy lifting is done, leaving us time to get on with looking after the pets, our staff and meeting new clients.”

Despite dog boarding being unregulated in Northern Ireland, all We Love Pets branches work to the same high standards, as if those requirements were in place.

Philip said: “We know we are different; we are an unashamedly premium service, and we are proud of that USP. We don’t pack walk and provide individual attention to our boarding dogs. Our staff are on full time contracts with us, meaning they receive sick and holiday pay. We take pride in the standards we set, and our clients tell us they like knowing they are working with a company that genuinely cares about its staff and, of course, their pets.”

The pair are rapidly expanding the business, with eyes on opening a new territory in the next few months.

Of the future Karen says: “Our five-year plan is to become the go-to name for premium pet care across Belfast and the surrounding areas; as such we are currently recruiting more dog walkers and dog boarders. The roles would suit anyone looking for an active but flexible role that will fit in around school hours, or possibly an active retiree who enjoys getting out and about in their local area, working with wonderful furry friends. We can’t wait to bring the We Love Pets service to many more clients soon.”

For more information about We Love Pets – Belfast visit https://welovepets.care/branch/north-belfast email [email protected] or ring 07736 089727