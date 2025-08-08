Funding ‘revs up’ for Cancer Focus NI as Tractor and Truck Run raises over £11,000

An incredible £11,000 has been raised for Cancer Focus NI thanks to a hugely successful Tractor & Truck Run, organised by Dale Farm in Ballymena this summer. Over 170 vehicles took part, in support of the charity’s vital work across Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Organised by Dale Farm employees, the event brought together local families, farmers, tractor and truck enthusiasts, raising funds for cancer services, prevention, and research across the region.

More than 170 vehicles took to the roads in convoy on the 4th of July, with spectators lining the route to watch the procession and wave to drivers as they passed. Afterwards, attendees returned for delicious Dale Farm ice cream, raffle and auction with prizes generously provided by suppliers and local businesses.

Sponsors for the 2025 Tractor and Truck Run included:

L-R Rosie Forsythe, Cancer Focus NI (front) pictured with Dale Farm's, Fred Allen, Gail McCullough and Nick Whelan.

David Gordon & Sons Transport

Wilson McCurdy Jnr Haulage

Air Commercial Services

D&P Commercial Repairs

Over 170 vehicles took part, in support of Cancer Focus and its work across Northern Ireland.

J.N.K Components Ltd.

Gouldings NI Fertilisers

WHN Tyres

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dale Farm appreciates the generous contribution of sponsors to help achieve this impressive fundraising total.

L-R Rosie Forsythe, Cancer Focus NI, Caroline Martin, Jennifer Toner, Gail McCullough, Colin Smyth, Laura Peacock and Lauren Shields - Dale Farm charity committee members.

Gail McCullough,Corporate Marketing Executive,Dale Farm said: “It was a fantastic evening at Ballymena Livestock Mart as our farmers, colleagues, and the wider community came together to raise money for such an important cause. The Tractor and Truck Run was a real team effort, we’re incredibly grateful to our charity committee and transport teams for organising and managing the event.

We were blown away by the support, from the drivers and farmers who gave up their time, to the local businesses and community members who donated raffle prizes and sponsorship.

Dale Farm has proudly supported Cancer Focus NI for over four years. The charity plays a vital role in supporting families and raising awareness across Northern Ireland. We’re delighted with the success of this fundraiser and look forward to building on it in the future. The generosity shown will have a lasting impact, offering care, comfort, and hope to those who need it most.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Rosie Forsythe, Corporate Fundraising Manager at Cancer Focus NI, said: “We are so grateful to our corporate partner Dale Farm and to everyone who turned out to support Cancer Focus NI at the Dale Farm Tractor and Truck Run at Ballymena Market. Not only did it help raise vital awareness, but it helped raised an incredible £11,000 for the charity! These funds will play a crucial role in delivering cancer support services to local people impacted by a cancer diagnosis, right here in Northern Ireland.

Every day in Northern Ireland, another 37 people are told “You have cancer”. This is one of the most devastating moments anyone can experience, either for themselves or for someone they love. However, it does not have to be a lonely journey. We want to support local people on their cancer journey; we will work to reduce the risk, impact, and outcomes of all cancers and help as many people as we can.”