Galgorm Collection supports Larne social enterprise to rebuild key training facilities

Galgorm Collection has donated £7,000 worth of funding for Access Employment Limited (AEL)

As part of its continued commitment to supporting local communities, Galgorm Collection has donated £7,000 worth of funding for Access Employment Limited (AEL), a Larne-based social enterprise that provides training, employment, and social opportunities for people aged 16 to 60 with learning difficulties, health conditions, and social disadvantages.

The leading hospitality group’s donation will directly support AEL in repairing the damage caused by Storm Éowyn to the poly-tunnels in Naggy Burn Garden Centre, a vital resource for AEL’s horticulture training program. These poly-tunnels allow service users to develop skills in gardening and help them to supply fresh ingredients to AEL’s Lunchbox Café at Larne Community Hub.

AEL offers a diverse range of training and employment opportunities, including horticulture, catering, production, online retail, and packaging experience - all designed to help service users gain workplace experience and qualifications.

Aaron Doherty, AEL Garden Centre Manager, said: “We can’t thank Galgorm Collection enough for their kind donation to help us recover from the damage caused by Storm Éowyn. Amongst breakages and damages, we unfortunately had to witness the polythene cover on one of our main growing tunnels being torn from its frame. We also sustained significant damage to a second tunnel too.

“Our poly-tunnels not only offer protected cover to allow our plants to grow but for our trainees to work in, immerse themselves in gardening and help grow the fresh fruit and vegetables which supply our Lunchbox Café, restaurants in the Larne area, and local residents.

“This damage is a major setback for our trainees as they’ve been steadily potting and preparing new stock for Spring. However, we won’t let this dampen our spirits.

“76% of our income comes from commercial activity generated from our social enterprises, such as our Lunchbox Café, and 100% of our profits generated are reinvested back into the organisation. Galgorm Collection’s donation ensures that our resources remain focused on training and supporting our trainees and the community rather than repair costs.”

Hannah Anthony, Head of Guest Experience at Galgorm Collection presents cheque to Aaron Doherty, AEL Garden Centre Manager

AEL operates several social enterprises for their trainees to get involved in, including Create Gifts, which gives trainees the chance to create branded merchandise and unique, personalised gifts.

Hannah Anthony, Head of Guest Experience at Galgorm Collection said: “At Galgorm Collection, we pride ourselves on supporting the local community through our partnerships and charity sponsors. As a local Larne resident, I am delighted to be supporting AEL as they rebuild following Storm Éowyn, ensuring they can continue their incredible work empowering individuals through employment and education.”