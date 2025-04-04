Galgorm introduces Europe’s first Augmented Massage experience to innovative spa treatment offering

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Galgorm, Northern Ireland’s premier luxury hotel and spa resort, has announced the launch of a revolutionary spa treatment, which combines therapeutic expertise with state-of-the-art wellness technology to deliver a unique motion-to-sound ‘augmented massage’ experience tailored to individual client needs.

The first spa treatment of its kind in Europe, the new Symphony of Touch treatment transforms the traditional wellness journey by blending advanced technology with the artistry of therapeutic touch, creating a deeply personalised experience that evolves in real-time with the movements of the therapist.

Built-in sensors within the therapy bed analyse the therapist’s movements and gestures, converting them into a live, dynamic soundscape - offering a seamless fusion of touch, sound, and relaxation that guides and enhances the treatment. The melodies and rhythms that are generated by the therapist’s movements create a bespoke, ever-changing musical interpretation and truly unique performance for each guest.

This 21st-century massage experience redefines the art of massage, merging human touch with cutting-edge biofeedback technology to create an immersive and deeply restorative experience. The treatment is designed to heighten sensory awareness, allowing guests to reach a deep state of mindfulness and tranquillity.

Tara Moore, Head of Spa Operations, Galgorm Collection, commented: “At Galgorm, we are committed to pioneering new spa experiences that transform health and wellbeing. The Symphony of Touch is unlike anything guests have encountered before - blending human energy with innovative technology to create an unparalleled sensory journey.

“We are thrilled to be the first spa resort in Europe to introduce this treatment, offering our guests a truly exceptional and immersive spa experience that will melt away their tensions, help them to escape the stresses of everyday life as they focus on the harmonies that surround them, and leave them feeling completely rejuvenated and at peace.”

The new augmented massage technology at Galgorm is supplied by premium wellness technology provider Gharieni, which has more than 30 years of innovation and German engineering at its core. Gharieni boasts Galgorm as its flagship spa in Europe, thanks to Galgorm’s long-standing reputation for introducing cutting-edge wellness innovations to its spa offering.

In addition to the new augmented massage treatment, Galgorm also offers a pioneering Detox Therapy experience, which through advanced light and heat technologies works to recharge energy reserves, remove toxins and inflammation from within the body, boost metabolism and even lower stress levels. In 2024, it launched a non-invasive Sound & Soul Therapy treatment that combines natural vibrations and binaural sound to guide brainwaves into relaxation, meditation and focus.

Tara continued: “We have a longstanding and successful partnership with Gharieni, having worked with them previously to launch our innovative Sound & Soul therapy, which through the delivery of sound frequencies into the body, and facilitated by Gharieni’s innovative RLX Satori Wellness Lounger, enhances body-mind synchronisation.

“Our renowned OTO CBD Signature Treatment, which includes a full body massage aimed at activating the endocannabinoid system through the use of OTO CBD oils, takes place on a Gharieni treatment bed of heated quartz sand, to cocoon the body for ultimate relaxation.

"As Galgorm continues to push the boundaries of wellness innovation, the augmented massage as the latest addition to our spa treatment menu reinforces our position as a leader in the luxury wellness industry, setting new standards for immersive spa experiences that combine the latest technology with world-leading spa expertise."

The ground-breaking Symphony of Touch augmented massage is an immersive 60-minute treatment available now to guests staying at Galgorm. It is also available to day spa guests as part of the Symphony of Serenity day spa package, which includes access to Galgorm’s renowned Thermal Spa Village, a spa lunch, and a choice of prosecco or a soft drink.