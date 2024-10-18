Gareth Dunlop Shortlisted for Album of the Year at Northern Ireland Music Prize

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Acclaimed singer-songwriter and producer Gareth Dunlop has earned a prestigious nomination for Album of the Year at the Northern Ireland Music Prize 2024 for his latest record, ‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’, released earlier this year under Zenith Café.

‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’ has been lauded by critics across major publications, with features in outlets such as Daily Express, Daily Mirror, Rock‘N’Reel, Maverick, The Independent, The Irish World, The Irish Post, MSN, and Record of the Day. The album highlights Dunlop’s exploration of nostalgia, love, and resilience, blending introspective lyrics with dynamic, full-band arrangements.

Dunlop stands alongside other prominent Northern Irish talents such as Blue Whale, Brand New Friend, Cherym, Conchur White, Dana Masters, David Holmes, Exmagician, Kneecap, Problem Patterns, Reevah, and Virgins, who are also nominated in the Album of the Year category.

‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’, invites listeners into the warm embrace of home—the cherished moments with loved ones and the nostalgic echoes of days gone by. Written during a period of intense creativity, it was born amidst Dunlop’s journey through Americana festivals, songwriting sessions in Nashville, and tours alongside notable artists such as Foy Vance, and Bonnie Raitt, as well as contributing songs to the feature documentary about American author William Faulkner. Amidst these whirlwind experiences, Dunlop aimed to reconnect with his own voice and found himself longing to hit the pause button. Dunlop defies expectations with ‘Welcome To The House Of I Don’t Know’, as it blends cinematic grandeur with intimate vulnerability.

Album of the Year Shortlist

Based in Belfast Zenith Café is a forward-thinking record label with artist development at the forefront. By supporting, encouraging, and investing in artists (at crucial points of their career), as well as partnering with other key industry and creative professionals, Zenith Café helps artists reach platforms otherwise out of reach. Bridging the gap between music creation and the people who need to hear it.

Gareth Dunlop’s musical journey has been remarkable, with support slots alongside legends like Van Morrison, Snow Patrol, James Morrison, Stereophonics, Bonnie Raitt, Foy Vance, and Jeff Beck. With over 120,000 monthly Spotify listeners and well over five million streams of his track ‘Wrap Your Arms Around Me’, his music continues to captivate audiences globally.

His songs have been featured in popular TV shows like Nashville, Lucifer, This Is Us, and Suits, as well as major films such as The Best of Me and Safe Haven. His debut album, ‘No. 79’, was celebrated for its folk-soul fusion, while his second album, ‘Animal’, embraced synth-pop influences. Inspired by icons like Bob Dylan and Jimi Hendrix, Dunlop began performing at 14, earning the Young Songwriter of the Year award in 2011, which launched his international career.

