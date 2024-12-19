Gateley Legal NI awards prize to outstanding law student

Aspiring lawyer Bradley McClean has been awarded the Gateley Legal Northern Ireland Prize by the School of Law at Queen’s University Belfast.

The accolade is presented to an LLM student who achieves the highest overall mark in the dissertation module of the course.

The award was presented by Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland, Dame Siobhan Keegan, at the University of Law’s Annual Prize Giving Ceremony, which celebrates students for their outstanding academic achievements and notable contributions.

Bradley McClean, said: “I am delighted to be receiving the Gateley Legal NI Prize. Completing my thesis required lots of commitment and dedication. This is truly the best way to end my time as a student at Queen's. I am thankful to all the staff in the Law School for the support they have provided to me as a student at both undergraduate and postgraduate level.”

Alison Reid, Lady Chief Justice of Northern Ireland Dame Siobhan Keegan, and Bradley McClean

Alison Reid, partner and head of Gateley Legal Northern Ireland, added: “We would like to congratulate Bradley on his achievement. As a responsible business, we are committed to recognising excellence and celebrating the achievements of the next generation of lawyers in Northern Ireland. Bradley has a very promising future ahead, and we wish him all the very best in his career.”

