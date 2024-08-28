GCSE Results for Ballyclare Secondary School

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

We are delighted to share, once again, that Ballyclare Secondary School pupils have received fantastic GCSE, BTEC and Occupational Studies examination results.

On behalf of all the staff and governors, we would like to congratulate each and every one of them, for their hard work and determination to achieve their best. In Northern Ireland, this is the first year that grades are returning to pre-pandemic levels. Our results, in all main indicators, outperform those achieved in our 2019 results.

Once again, we would like to thank all of our parents and carers for their ongoing support. We look forward to working with all those pupils returning in Year 13 and equally we wish all those who are moving to college courses, apprenticeships and other institutions the best of luck in their future endeavours. We will miss you all.

It is equally important to recognise that days like today can also bring surprise and disappointment for some and it is how this disappointment is defined, assessed and then realigned is what matters. Good care comes down to discussing the best possible pathway for each young person and connecting it to the reality of what results bring to the fore.

Elspeth Purdy and Abigail Pye

We encourage our school community to reach out to us if you require any further advice or support, beyond what you received this morning and this afternoon. Our dedicated careers, pastoral and curriculum teams are on hand to answer any questions you might have. Amongst the display of outstanding performances several pupils achieved top grades in their eight subjects, attaining an incredible A* / A grade combination. We anticipate that this year’s sixth form will once again be filled to capacity.

Wendy Shingleton, acting principal commented: “We are delighted for all of our pupils. They have been an absolute pleasure to work alongside. Pupils have risen to the challenge, whether through courses at GCSE, BTEC or Occupational Studies. It was fantastic to see so many happy pupils today who can now use this ‘stepping stone’ to continue to their preferred chosen Post 16 Pathway.