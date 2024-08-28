GCSE results in St Patrick's Academy Lisburn
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Congratulations to those students in year 11 and 12 who collected their results on Thursday morning.
A huge well done to all our students who collected their results.
As you can see from these photographs, pupils supported by their families, were delighted with their achievements.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.