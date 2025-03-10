Get ready to shine in Everybody's talking about Jamie

Calling all aspiring young performers! This summer, The MAC Theatre, Belfast, will come alive with the vibrant energy of Everybody’s Talking About Jamie, running from July 7 to 26. Open to performers aged 16-21, this exciting project offers a unique opportunity to work with industry professionals and be part of a dynamic, feel-good musical.

Based on a true story, Everybody’s Talking About Jamie follows Jamie New, a teenager from Sheffield who dreams of becoming a drag queen. Despite the obstacles and prejudice he faces, Jamie finds support from his loving mother and friends as he takes bold steps towards self-acceptance and stardom. Filled with uplifting songs, dazzling choreography, and a powerful message of resilience, this musical has captivated audiences worldwide.

Auditions take place on March 16 at The Alfie Boe James Huish Academy of Theatre Arts, with two slots available: 10am – 1pm and 2pm – 5pm. Recalls will be held on March 19th from 6pm to 9pm. Can’t make it in person? Video submissions are accepted for those outside Northern Ireland.

Rehearsals kick off on July 7, with an intensive two-week training period before moving to The MAC for technical and dress rehearsals. The show opens on July 23 and runs until July 26, promising an unforgettable experience for both cast and audience.

A new production for young people

This is your chance to take the stage in an electrifying production filled with fantastic roles and an incredible ensemble. No prior academy affiliation is required—just talent, passion, and enthusiasm!