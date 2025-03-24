Gethin Evans reflects on Dubshed's Journey: from modest beginnings to Eikon Exhibition Centre

As the Eikon Exhibition Centre celebrates its 10th anniversary, Gethin Evans, co-founder of the much-loved Dubshed event, looks back on the incredible journey of a show that started in a modest shed at the King’s Hall complex and grew to become one of the premier automotive showcases in Ireland.

The Early Days at the King’s Hall

“It all began with a simple idea and a shed,” Gethin recalls with a smile. “We had no grand plans back then—just a shared passion for cars and a desire to bring like-minded enthusiasts together. The King’s Hall complex gave us a space to turn that idea into reality.”

The early years were defined by a sense of community and creativity. “There was a magic about those days,” Gethin says. “The King’s Hall had a character of its own, and we made the most of every inch of the space we had. People came because they shared our enthusiasm, and that’s what made it special.”

DUBSHED Team L - R Gethin Evans, Colin Tweed and Nigel Lamont

A New Era at the Eikon Exhibition Centre

When the Royal Ulster Agriculture Society (proprietors of the Eikon Exhibition Centre) relocated to Balmoral Park in Lisburn, Dubshed moved with it—a transition that opened doors Gethin and his team could only have dreamed of in those early days.

“The move to Balmoral Park was transformative,” he reflects. “It gave us the room to grow and to think bigger. Suddenly, we had the Eikon Hall, the Logan Hall, the main arena, and a vast outdoor space at our disposal. It wasn’t just a new venue—it was a new chapter.”

With the increased space and state-of-the-art facilities, Dubshed was able to expand far beyond its original scope. “We could welcome more exhibitors, showcase more cars, and create experiences that simply weren’t possible before. The operations team at the Eikon supported us every step of the way, helping us make the most of what the venue had to offer.”

Celebrating 10 Years of the Eikon Exhibition Centre

Gethin pauses to reflect on the profound impact of this remarkable partnership, which began 15 years ago at the Kings Hall. “The team has been far more than just a venue provider—they’ve been collaborators, advisors, and true champions of our work. From our early days at the Kings Hall to our journey at the Eikon, their support has been instrumental in our growth. They’ve given us the space to evolve while guiding us along the way. Through this partnership, we’ve built strong relationships and a level of trust that no other venue could match.”

Over the past decade, Dubshed has grown into a landmark event for car enthusiasts across Ireland and beyond, a transformation Gethin in part attributes to the unique opportunities the venue facilities offer. “The facilities here are second to none, and the flexibility of the space lets us get creative in ways we never thought possible.”

Looking Ahead

As Dubshed continues to thrive, Gethin and the Dubshed team are already thinking about the future. “Every year, we aim to make the event better than the last, and with the Eikon Centre’s support, we’ve been able to do that. I’m excited to see what the next 10 years will bring—not just for Dubshed, but for the venue and its other events too.”

Offering his congratulations to the Eikon Exhibition Centre team, Gethin adds, “Thank you for believing in our vision and helping us bring it to life. You’ve been instrumental in making Dubshed what it is today, and I’m grateful for the partnership we’ve built over the years.”