Gilbert-Ash celebrates as National Portrait Gallery shortlisted for Stirling Prize

Main contractor praises architects for outstanding ‘generational’ project

Leading construction and fit-out company, Gilbert-Ash is celebrating after one of its most prestigious projects in recent years was shortlisted for the RIBA Stirling Prize.

The Inspiring People project, the biggest ever redevelopment in the history of the National Portrait Gallery in London, has been shortlisted alongside five other outstanding projects which represent the very best of UK architecture.

Jamie Fobert Architects with Purcell have been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize for the project which saw Gilbert-Ash excel as Main Contractor.

National Portrait Gallery, London.

The transformative £32m project included extensive refurbishment of the existing Grade I listed galleries, a new entrance and forecourt with new retail and catering facilities alongside a new learning centre for visitors of all ages with studios, break-out spaces and high-quality finishes throughout.

The completed project has created 18% more public space and added more natural light and presence to the building, especially with the new entrance which helps enhance the Gallery’s relationship with the city.

Gilbert-Ash Managing Director, Ray Hutchinson said Jamie Fobert Architects and Purcell are worthy finalists for this year’s Stirling Prize which will be announced at London’s Roundhouse on October 16.

He said: “Gilbert-Ash was proud to be the Main Contractor on such a prestigious project in a building steeped in so much history and cultural significance. This is the fifth time one of our projects has been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize.

“The brief was to make the Gallery more welcoming and accessible and to aid it in attracting more diverse visitors and I firmly believe the newly redeveloped building does all those things.

“The National Portrait Gallery opened back in 1896 but the new designs have delivered a contemporary building which honour its rich heritage. While there were certainly some very bold and innovative transformations to the Gallery, everything was done in a very respectful and sympathetic way.

“It is an honour for Gilbert-Ash to have played a central role in such a generational project and I am proud of the work we did at the National Portrait Gallery. Some of the new elements were innovative and demanded all of our experience and expertise to succeed.

“For example, the new multi-tonne entrance bridge had to be delivered in three sections right into the heart of central London. The only time this could be done was at night which presented a host of logistical challenges.

“The National Portrait Gallery will continue to delight millions of visitors each year for generations to come and to play a central role in achieving this will certainly go down as one of Gilbert-Ash’s proudest moments.”

Speaking to the RIBA Journal upon announcement of the shortlisting, Jame Fobert Architects were also quick to praise the work of Gilbert-Ash in helping them turn their designs into reality.

Jamie Fobert said: “Our contractor was Gilbert-Ash, which was amazing and could deal with things like late site discoveries. These can be a real challenge. But they also provide moments of pure joy – such as the discovery of an amazing terrazzo floor hidden beneath layers of construction.”

It’s the fifth time one of Gilbert-Ash’s projects have been shortlisted for the Stirling Prize. They include the Lyric Theatre in 2012, the Giant’s Causeway Visitor Centre in 2013, Cambridge Central Mosque in 2021, the National Portrait Gallery in 2024, with the Everyman Theatre winning the coveted award in 2014.

Gilbert-Ash has a unique approach to construction, fit-out and refurbishment based on the belief that great buildings come about through hard work, inspired innovation and genuine collaboration. It continues to complete a broad portfolio of successful construction projects across sectors including arts and culture, workplace, hotels and leisure, science and technology, retail, residential and student accommodation.