Glenavon FC opens volunteer opportunities

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Do you want to make a difference at Glenavon Football Club? Behind every exhilarating match, every goal, and every cheer, there exists a dedicated and passionate team – our volunteers. These unsung heroes are the backbone of Glenavon Football club, tirelessly working to ensure that every aspect of the club runs smoothly.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A club doesn’t run itself, it takes a multi-faceted team to keep the turnstiles moving and at Glenavon FC we appreciate everyone’s contribution.

The roles they carry out go far beyond the match day experience. Our volunteers are planners, guiding hands and reliable allays which Glenavon FC count on daily.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In essence, these volunteers are not just a part of the club – they are the heartbeat of it.

Submit your story

With the start of the season just around the corner, we now want to add to our Competitions and Initiatives team.

The Role: Competitions and Initiatives Co-Ordinator

Provide operational support to the Business Control Manager on the running and management of competitions and charitable functions.

Establish and maintain strong relationships with external stakeholders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Co-ordinate the competition requirements of Glenavon Football Club’s revenue streams

Liaise the working group to work toward the delivery of the strategic plan

Other roles we are recruiting for:

Media & Communication

Advertising & Marketing

Competitions & Initiatives

Graphic Design

Match Day Officials

Raffles

Match Day Officials

This role is a fantastic opportunity for someone looking to build volunteer experience or an individual seeking to utalise a business development skill set.