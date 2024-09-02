Glens of Antrim artist joins the finalists of the 11th Annual Art Gemini Prize, London

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

'Cresting', a painting by the Glens of Antrim artist Yvonne Magee-Scott, has been selected as a finalist for the prestigious annual international Art Gemini Prize, to be held in London in early September.

The 11th annual Art Gemini prize award has this year attracted more than 600 entries, from all over the world. The 36 finalists' works will be shown at The London Lighthouse Gallery, hich is located in the English National Ballet building on London's City Island, 5-15 eptember, with the winner announced at a private viewing on Thursday evening, 5 September, and a 'meet the artists' event from 2-4 pm, Saturday, 7 September.

Yvonne Magee-Scott said: "I'm thrilled to join the other finalists for this important prize. My abstract paintings are expressions of the force and energy I encounter 'beyond the appearance' of the natural world, but deeply inspired by the actual land and sea I live amongst in the beautiful Glens of Antrim.

