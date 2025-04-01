Global bodies sign deal to work together combatting business fraud
Fraud issues in Northern Ireland are on the rise with a recent PSNI report in December 2024 highlighting that there were over 5,2000 fraud reports made with losses of close to £19 million in 2024.
The ACCA and ACFE partnership will build on existing thought leadership collaboration, including on an upcoming ACCA report on combatting fraud, to identify new joint research opportunities.
The MoU — which is for an initial period of three years — explores opportunities for the development and joint organisation of continuing professional development (CPD) and continuing professional education (CPE).
Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, said: ‘ACCA has had a long-standing commitment to empowering members to better address and manage fraudulent activities, focused on improving risk assessment, robust controls and forensic auditing.
‘This MOU reinforces that commitment. We look forward to working with fellow global professional body ACFE in promoting the highest ethical business standards and helping to address the issue of fraud in Northern Ireland, and globally.’
One immediate outcome of the MOU is ACCA’s attendance at the 2025 ACFE Fraud Conference Europe in London (March 24-26) where a joint panel discussion, led by ACCA’s global head of risk management and corporate governance for policy and insights Rachael Johnson, will focus on cyber fraud and AI-powered attacks as well as AI-powered solutions to detect them.
John Warren, the ACFE’s chief executive officer, said: ‘Together, ACFE and ACCA memberships include thousands of professionals in countries around the world. This strategic partnership between our organizations is a natural fit in pursuit of one common goal: fighting fraud.
‘Teaming up with ACCA opens many doors to collaboration, thought leadership and more. We’re thrilled for the bright future that lies ahead.'