Global bodies sign deal to work together combatting business fraud

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

With fraud continuing to plague businesses and the wider economy, the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) and the Association of Certified Fraud Examiners (ACFE) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate in key areas, including thought leadership research and learning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fraud issues in Northern Ireland are on the rise with a recent PSNI report in December 2024 highlighting that there were over 5,2000 fraud reports made with losses of close to £19 million in 2024.

The ACCA and ACFE partnership will build on existing thought leadership collaboration, including on an upcoming ACCA report on combatting fraud, to identify new joint research opportunities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The MoU — which is for an initial period of three years — explores opportunities for the development and joint organisation of continuing professional development (CPD) and continuing professional education (CPE).

ACCA Chief Executive Helen Brand and ACFE Chief Executive Officer John Warren

Helen Brand, ACCA chief executive, said: ‘ACCA has had a long-standing commitment to empowering members to better address and manage fraudulent activities, focused on improving risk assessment, robust controls and forensic auditing.

‘This MOU reinforces that commitment. We look forward to working with fellow global professional body ACFE in promoting the highest ethical business standards and helping to address the issue of fraud in Northern Ireland, and globally.’

One immediate outcome of the MOU is ACCA’s attendance at the 2025 ACFE Fraud Conference Europe in London (March 24-26) where a joint panel discussion, led by ACCA’s global head of risk management and corporate governance for policy and insights Rachael Johnson, will focus on cyber fraud and AI-powered attacks as well as AI-powered solutions to detect them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Warren, the ACFE’s chief executive officer, said: ‘Together, ACFE and ACCA memberships include thousands of professionals in countries around the world. This strategic partnership between our organizations is a natural fit in pursuit of one common goal: fighting fraud.