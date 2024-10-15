Global focus for Belfast Media festival 2024 to celebrate NI screen success

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The 15th Belfast Media Festival (BMF) 2024 entitled ‘Creativity in Motion’ will take place on Wednesday 13 and Thursday 14 November 2024 at the MAC Belfast, in partnership with Northern Ireland Screen and BBC Northern Ireland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year a record 1500 people attended the BMF which provides students and those working in the screen industries with a unique opportunity to learn about the latest global developments from leaders working across the creative sectors.

Admission is FREE and the BMF provides a vital networking forum for delegates as leading trade representatives from across the UK, Ireland, Europe and beyond congregate in Belfast for this prestigious two-day event.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jennifer Johnston, Chair of BMF said: “Belfast Media Festival is steadily becoming a key date in the diary, not only for the ever-growing Northern Irish Screen sector, but for leading industry professionals from across the UK, Europe, and beyond.

Tell us what's happening in your area.

"The year’s festival sees contributors and panellists who are working on some of the most successful screen productions globally, including Belfast born Screenwriter Ronan Bennett, who is best known for his work as showrunner, writer, and executive producer of the crime drama TV series Top Boy. We are also delighted to reveal that the BBC Director General Tim Davie will be our guest for the Royal Television Society (RTS) Northern Ireland’s Dan Gilbert Lecture on the closing day of the BMF (14 Nov).”

Eddie Doyle, Head of Content Commissioning, BBC NI said: “This gathering of industry talent is a great opportunity to celebrate success, share ideas and talk about the future.”

Richard Williams, Chief Executive, Northern Ireland Screen said: "The BMF provides a wonderful opportunity for everyone working in the broadcast, film, digital and games industries in Northern Ireland to get together, network and share their knowledge with those interested in pursuing a career in our vibrant creative sector.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sara Gunn Smith, Vice Chair, BMF said: “Each year we are delighted with the calibre of speakers from across the island of Ireland and beyond who all contribute so much knowledge and inspiration to all those who attend BMF in various stages of their careers in the creative sector– from entry level to industry professionals in film, TV, gaming, animation and more. The festival is a place to learn, make connections and do business, which showcases NI’s strong, innovative and visibly growing presence in the global screen industries.”