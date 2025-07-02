Good natured and respectful East Belfast Somme Parade praised as thousands line the streets - though city centre kids interfering with march results in one arrest
But the massive event was slightly marred by a low-level incident in the city centre where young hooligans attempted to disrupt a parade, running in between it while shouting abuse at marchers.
Band members and law enforcement on the scene have been praised by Mervyn Gibson, grand secretary of the Orange Order, who said: “The police took care of it quickly, and members never broke ranks, continuing on the route.”
A total of 33 bands and 35 lodges took part in the parade, which brought thousands of supporters to the streets to both enjoy traditional culture and respectfully pay tribute to the brave heroes of the 36th (Ulster) Division, who fought magnificently yet incurred incredibly heavy losses on the first day of the Somme on July 1, 1916.
Said Mr Gibson: “All who attended had a good time, and a respectful one; the fallen were never far from our thoughts.”
The central parades on several main roads and side streets around East Belfast passed off peacefully, with the event drawing a remarkable crowd – something Mr Gibson thinks was aided by sunny and warm weather.
“There has been a lot of work in recent years reinforcing that this is about the Somme, it is about respect,” he said. “It has paid off, and now we’re looking forward to a peaceful and glorious Twelfth.”
The PSNI stated the city centre disruption resulted in one man arrested on suspicion of disorderly behaviour, a 19-year-old issued a community resolution notice, and a 16-year-old cautioned.
A small group of young people around the Short Strand were seen acting disorderly at around 7.30pm, said the police. Reportedly jeering at parades, officers and local representatives spoke to them to stop their behaviour.
TUV councillor Ron McDowell, a member of one of the lodges in the city centre parade, said the “intolerance” seen there is “nothing new”.
"Anyone who has been a member of the Loyal Orders for any length of time will have their own experiences to share,” he said. “[The PSNI] are commended as they reacted appropriately and individuals were seen to be detained.”
