Government’s online safety plan doesn't go far enough to protect vulnerable - Swann

By Jay Buntin
Contributor
Published 5th Feb 2025, 15:05 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 15:20 BST
In a committee meeting on the Online Safety Act, South Antrim MP Robin Swann raised concerns about the legislations and its potential shortcomings.

During the committee meeting, Mr Swann said: “I want to express my concern that these changes do not bring into scope small but potentially dangerous platforms, including those that bring about specific, targeted abuse and harms, as well as those that disguise themselves as support for preventing self-harm, suicide and eating disorders, but actually promote that ideology and can cause further harm.”

Most Popular

Under these new regulations, the Government would further regulate online user-to-user services which exceed 34 million monthly UK-users, and search engines with greater than 7 million monthly users in the UK.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On these points, Mr Swann said: “The Government have missed an opportunity to correct what they continue to say this statutory instrument addresses.”

Robin Swann MP in Commons Chamberplaceholder image
Robin Swann MP in Commons Chamber

Mr Swann described these limits as “a blunt tool” going on to say:

“Reading into the regulations and the explanatory documents shows that the figures are worked out using a six-month mean average, so there is absolutely nothing to prevent one of these platforms, should they want to flout or get below the threshold, from simply delisting or deregistering a number of their users over that six-month rolling period, which would see them fall out of scope of the regulations.”

Concluding, the UUP MP urged committee members to reflect on the purpose of the legislation: “Previous work on the Online Safety Act considered the level of risk rather than using numbers as a blank term, I encourage the Government, to go back and look at what the legislation is about achieving—protecting our online users.”

Related topics:Robin SwannGovernmentUUP
News you can trust since 1737
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice