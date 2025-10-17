Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland announces 'A Joyful Noise' 2025 night of worship and classic hymns at Assembly Buildings Conference Centre in Belfast
The event entitled ‘A Joyful Noise,’ is being promoted by the Grand Orange Lodge of Ireland, and like previous events in 2019, 2022 and 2024, the evening will feature some of the church's best loved hymns.
The night is mainly centered around congregational singing led by a choir of Orangemen from across Northern Ireland, with special guest performers including Stewartstown Orange Ladies Choir and gospel group, Revelation.
Glenn Moore (Director of Music at St Macartin’s Cathedral, Enniskillen) will be leading the praise from the pipe organ.
Compere Harry Baxter will bring the audience stories behind many of the hymns and hymn writers.
Orange Grand Chaplain Rev Ron Johnstone will bring the evening to a close, and attendees will have the opportunity to support the work of local charity Huntington’s Disease
Association NI through a voluntary retiring offering as they leave the building.
Tickets at £15 can be booked at https://bit.ly/A-Joyful-Noise-2025 or with Coleen at 02890 701122.
The event runs from 7:15pm to 10:15pm on Saturday 15 November at Assembly Buildings Conference Centre, 2-10 Fisherwick Place, Belfast, BT1 6DW.