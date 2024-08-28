Green wave of change: Belfast project brings local community together

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

New research released today by leading health provider Bupa finds that having good mental and physical is the most important thing for over 70% of people. A survey of over 2,000 people living in UK cities found that having a good work life balance (28%), spending time in green space (22%) and connecting to nature (18%) were more important to UK families than buying a bigger house (13%), getting a promotion at work (9%) or having the latest tech (7%).

92% of people who live in UK cities expressed interest in taking up a raft of green hobbies over the next year. Some of the most popular hobbies were growing vegetables at home (19%), outdoor swimming (15%), nature photography (13%), gardening at an allotment (13%), hiking (12%) and bird watching (11%). Surprisingly under 25s were just as keen to try green hobbies and were slightly more likely than older groups to want to live more sustainably; 1 in 10 were keen to try foraging, beekeeping, fishing, jam making and composting.

Over the last 12 months Bupa Foundation has awarded over 250 Green Community Grants (of up to £2000 to fund green projects), that directly benefit more than 200,000 people living in the UK’s biggest cities.

In Darlington the King’s Food Bank was awarded £1209 to regenerate its outdoor space, which was originally just a small area of wasteland at the back of the Foodbank, to a community vegetable garden. Caroline Todd, Foodbank Manager comments: “The Foodbank exists to serve the local community and is based in an area of low-income families, mainly those who are in receipt of benefits, as well as working families who receive a low wage. Many don’t have gardens themselves to grow produce. With the funding from Bupa and the help from staff and volunteers we have created a vegetable and fruit garden that provides food for the local community. We have had a good crop of peas, broad beans, potatoes, strawberries and lettuces. As amateur gardeners there have been some learnings for us; unfortunately the caterpillars had a good feast on the cabbages before we could harvest them!”

Just outside Belfast, Holywood Shared Town’s project involved using a grant from Bupa to turn a barren, neglected site into a productive community garden with ‘social growing’. Tim Kerr, Director at Holywood Shared Town explains: “The support from the Bupa Foundation has enabled our local community to get involved in a worthwhile and rewarding 'hands-on' project.

"It has introduced people from all ages and backgrounds to new skills, generated awareness of sustainable growing, the importance of nature and society’s role in 'green' issues. It has brought significant wellbeing benefits to our community who enjoy the camaraderie, relish the sense of achievement and appreciate being in the outdoor open space. We have recently welcomed over 200 visitors to various gardening activities, and lately introduced a collection of beehives.”

And in Falkirk, the ‘Jupiter Growing Together’ project provides a space for people to engage in wildlife gardening, whilst fostering social connections and improving mental health. Mhairi Campbell, Senior Project Officer shares: “Many of our volunteers join us after experiencing isolation for various reasons. Some lack garden space or have limited access to green areas due to living in flats or managing disabilities. For them, coming to Jupiter provides a vital connection to nature and access to a much-needed space for food growing. With the support of the Bupa Foundation’s Green Grant we have been able to develop an under-utilised area of our garden into a new community space, building a gazebo incorporating a sedum roof, creating a wildflower garden and accessible paths.”

Helen Skelton, ambassador for Bupa’s Healthy Cities campaign adds: “I visited a school in Manchester where vandals set the pond area on fire two years ago. A green grant from Bupa restored the pond, which now serves as an outdoor classroom, enriching children's learning while inspiring a deep connection with nature. I am honoured to be part of the campaign. Everyone deserves access to green spaces.”

Bupa Healthy Cities has received over 700 entries for ‘green grants’ in 2024 and successful applications will be announced in October.

Top 10 responses to the question: ‘What is most important to you and your family in the next 5 years?’ supplied below (Note: survey responders could pick up to 3 answers)

Having good mental health 42% Having good physical health 30% Having work/life balance 28% Avoiding serious illness / disease 26% Spending time outdoors in green space 22% Connecting to nature 18% Preservation of nature in my area 18% Buying a bigger house 13% Getting a promotion at work 9% Having the latest technology indoors 7%

About the Bupa Foundation

Our health, and the health of the places we live, are deeply connected. The Bupa Foundation funds practical projects that improve both people and planet health, helping to create healthier communities. Since 2015 the Foundation has supported hundreds of charities and donated over £9m in grants. For more information, visit www.bupafoundation.org

About Healthy Cities

The Healthy Cities campaign funds projects that enhance urban green spaces, promoting both people and planet health. Through the Green Community Grants, schools, charities, and not-for-profits can apply for up to £2,500. In 2024, the charity is expanding its program with an additional £550,000 in grants.

About Bupa UK

Bupa's purpose is helping people live longer, healthier, happier lives and making a better world. Health insurance accounts for a large part of our business with Bupa UK Insurance, the UK’s leading health insurer, providing health and dental insurance to over 3.5 million people. Bupa Global is the premium health insurance arm of Bupa, serving 360,000 customers around the world. Bupa Dental Care is the leading provider of dentistry in the UK, providing dental services in over 430 centres across the UK and Ireland. Bupa Care Services has around 6,700 residents in over 119 care homes, and 10 Richmond care villages. Bupa Health Services comprises 49 health clinics, and the Cromwell Hospital in London which provides care for insured, self-pay and international patients. Bupa directly employs around 23,000 people in the UK.

About Groundwork