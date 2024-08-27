Groundbreaking business insight programme delivered to over 80 students across the province
In June of this year, BDO NI, a leading accountancy and business advisory firm, partnered with Queen’s Business School to host over 80 lower sixth students for a three-day Business Insight Programme.
The intensive programme brought together students from over 30 schools across the province, offering them a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the world of business and accounting from both academic and practical perspectives.
The programme took place across three locations: Queen’s Business School’s new student hub, BDO NI’s new offices in Belfast city centre, and Kingspan Stadium. During the event, students engaged in a multi-disciplinary case study, applying their classroom knowledge to develop strategic recommendations for key business leaders, which they presented through self-filmed and self-directed group videos.
With thousands receiving AS/A-Level and GCSE results today and last week, the event also focused on the students’ individual career journeys and delivered practical insights they could use going forward, providing valuable career advice at what is a critical stage in their lives.
BDO NI Partners and Queens Business School Professors discussed their individual career pathways and options with the students post school education while they also had the opportunity to hear from renowned expert speakers.
Nuala Murphy, Strategic Business Advisor at NOW Group, spoke on diversity and allyship, while Alastair Simpson of Lowden Guitars discussed the art of pitching and self-presentation. Phil Glasgow, Head of Performance Support at Irish Rugby and Director of Refine Performance Ltd, shared his insights on leadership in high-performance environments, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, resilience, goal-setting, and continuous improvement in achieving excellence in any field.
The Business Insight Programme is to return in 2025. For more information, please contact [email protected]
