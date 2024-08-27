Groundbreaking business insight programme delivered to over 80 students across the province

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Leading accountancy firm, BDO NI and Queen's Business School delivered a Business Insight Programme for over 80 students from 30 schools across the province in June of this year. In the midst of exam result season for our NI students, this programme focused on the students’ individual career journeys and delivered practical insights they could use going forward, providing valuable career advice at what is a critical stage in their lives.

In June of this year, BDO NI, a leading accountancy and business advisory firm, partnered with Queen’s Business School to host over 80 lower sixth students for a three-day Business Insight Programme.

The intensive programme brought together students from over 30 schools across the province, offering them a unique, behind-the-scenes look into the world of business and accounting from both academic and practical perspectives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The programme took place across three locations: Queen’s Business School’s new student hub, BDO NI’s new offices in Belfast city centre, and Kingspan Stadium. During the event, students engaged in a multi-disciplinary case study, applying their classroom knowledge to develop strategic recommendations for key business leaders, which they presented through self-filmed and self-directed group videos.

BDO Partner, Laura Jackson & Danielle McConville, Head of Accounting at QBS with student attendees

With thousands receiving AS/A-Level and GCSE results today and last week, the event also focused on the students’ individual career journeys and delivered practical insights they could use going forward, providing valuable career advice at what is a critical stage in their lives.

BDO NI Partners and Queens Business School Professors discussed their individual career pathways and options with the students post school education while they also had the opportunity to hear from renowned expert speakers.

Nuala Murphy, Strategic Business Advisor at NOW Group, spoke on diversity and allyship, while Alastair Simpson of Lowden Guitars discussed the art of pitching and self-presentation. Phil Glasgow, Head of Performance Support at Irish Rugby and Director of Refine Performance Ltd, shared his insights on leadership in high-performance environments, emphasizing the importance of teamwork, resilience, goal-setting, and continuous improvement in achieving excellence in any field.