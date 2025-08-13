Hampton by Hilton Belfast City Centre announces Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as their new charity partner

Hampton by Hilton’s dedicated staff have proudly selected Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as their new charity partner. Over the next year, the team at the modern Andras House hotel located in the heart of Belfast will rally together to organise a series of fundraising events, supporting a cause close to their hearts. Their efforts will help ensure that the 1 in 2 people likely to face a cancer diagnosis in Northern Ireland have access to support throughout every stage of their journey.

Putting their best foot forward from the get-go, fundraising is already underway as the staff at Hampton by Hilton are lacing up their hiking boots to take on the Twin Peaks challenge in the Mournes. This inaugural challenge sets the standard for the year ahead as employees learn more about Cancer Focus NI’s mission and take on more challenges to raise vital funds to support local people facing cancer in Northern Ireland.

Ilona Tomczak, Food & Beverage Manager at Hampton by Hilton, said: “At Hampton by Hilton Belfast City Centre, we are proud to support Cancer Focus Northern Ireland as our new charity partner. Cancer is something that has touched many of our lives, and our team is passionate about doing what we can to make a real difference. From fundraising challenges like the Twin Peaks hike, to spreading awareness within our workplace, we’re committed to helping this incredible charity continue its vital work across Northern Ireland.”

As well as fundraising, Hampton by Hilton are prioritizing their employees’ health and wellbeing by working closely with Cancer Focus NI to provide information and wellbeing days including stop smoking stands, care in the sun clinics, and a visit from our Keeping Well Van to offer employees the chance to take steps to lower their risk of cancer.

Eoin Caughey, Corporate Fundraising Officer, thanked the hotel for their support: “This new partnership for the charity comes at an exciting time as we have just opened the doors to our very first Therapeutic Support Centre in Enniskillen in June. With more planned for the coming years, including a Belfast location, we would like to thank the staff at Hampton by Hilton for joining us on this new journey of cancer care in Northern Ireland.”

As part of its new strategic direction, Cancer Focus NI will establish a network of Therapeutic Support Centres in the coming years, bringing their vital services closer to communities across the region. The support of local businesses will be key to making this vision a reality.