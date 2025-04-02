Healing harmonies: Multi-talented musician Anne Harper brings musical magic to patients

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A ‘Musician in Residence’ has been bringing joy to patients and service users across the Southern Health and Social Care Trust.

Anne Harper is accomplished in a range of instruments including the clarinet, saxophone and harp and is also a trained storyteller. She has been recruited through Arts Care to deliver musical projects across wards, outpatients and day care settings.

Arts Care is an arts, health and wellbeing charity which delivers a range of innovative projects into health, social and community care services, to enhance the experience of patients and service users.

Over recent months, patients, staff and visitors have been treated to the soothing tones of Anne’s harp at Daisy Hill and Craigavon Area Hospital Paediatric Outpatients Departments, Daisy Hill Coronary Care and Acute Medical Units, ENT and Urology at Craigavon Area Hospital and Lurgan Stroke and Rehabilitation Unit.

Anne Harper

She has also delivered musical workshops, including a Christmas tour for residents of Meadows Day Centre, Portadown, Clogher Day Centre, Orchard Day Centre, Newry, Crozier Lodge Day Centre (as part of the 'Here & Now' Project) and Linenbridge Day Centre, Banbridge.

Anne says: “The harp has a longstanding association with healing and relaxation in Ireland and it is an honour to bring some of that magic into hospital and community settings. The workshops in the day centres focus on enhancing wellbeing, self-regulation and improving co-ordination, through music, singing, storytelling and simple percussion lessons. They are also just generally good fun and a different activity for service users to enjoy.

"I am delighted that the Trust recognises the important role music can play in health and social care and look forward to bringing the benefits to as many people as possible across the area.”

Gerard Rocks, Assistant Director of Promoting Wellbeing for the Southern Trust explains:

“Research shows that music can reduce anxiety, improve mood, create connection and inspire memory.

“Hospitals can be very busy and sometimes a stressful environment, so the mix of classical, traditional and modern music brings a calming balance for patients, visitors and staff. It is a welcome distraction for families in the waiting areas in paediatric outpatients and Anne generously takes time to show children the instruments and how to strum the harp.

“In adult departments, the music helps to put patients at ease, perhaps those worried about their condition and it is very comforting entertainment for those with delirium or dementia.

Day care staff and service users always look forward to Anne’s workshops which offer really enjoyable but stimulating activities which benefit them physically, cognitively and socially.