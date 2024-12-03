Health Minister Mike Nesbitt praises Carrickfergus teenager for her role

Carrickfergus Grammar student, Emilly-Grace Penrose met Health Minister Mike Nesbitt following the showing of a short play she co-wrote and co-directed while performing along with young people from the foster care system, highlighting the everyday struggles they endure.

The piece named 'Emersed Tales Of Fostering' opened the conference at the Crowne Plaza which is part of the Children’s Services Review to a host of industry professionals from children’s services including Prof Ray Jones, Kathleen Toner (Director of the Fostering Network) who wrote about the Carrickfergus teenager's role.

“The conference is looking at outcomes for care experienced young people as part of the children’s Services review the part this young person played is invaluable in these conversations," she said.

Health Minister Mike Nesbit, who opened his address at the Foundations for the future conference, stated he was “moved and impacted” by the piece.

Emilly-Grace Penrose pictured with Health Minister Mike Nesbitt

The Carrickfergus School student spent the summer months working with the group of young people from the Fostering Network to give a better understanding of the everyday struggles they experience.

The play which was described by an attendee as “hard-hitting”.

Funding was secured for the filming of the play which took place in Belfast and will be used across the wider Children's Services departments.