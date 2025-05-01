Helplines Awareness Day: Shining a light on the vital work of helpline services

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

300,000 people across NI turned to helplines in 2024 yet many remain drastically underfunded

Helplines NI marked its ninth annual Awareness Day today at Girdwood Community Hub, drawing over 150 attendees from across Northern Ireland. The event brought together helpline staff, community leaders, mental health advocates, and some of those who have benefited from the services to shine a spotlight on the critical work of helpline organisations.

Sectoral leaders, including the Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Professor Siobhan O’Neill, reflected the growing pressures being faced by individuals and families in today’s climate, and the importance of services such as Advice NI, Samaritans, Papyrus, Autism NI, and the Stroke Association in supporting those at risk or in crisis. Other attendees included Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray and helpline representatives such as Money and Debt Service Manager at Advice NI, Zoe Parker.

Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, said: “Helpline services provide much needed support to people when they are at their most vulnerable, but their contribution towards our health and social care system is often overlooked. Helplines Awareness Day shines a spotlight on the extensive range of support they provide and provides an opportunity to signpost people to where help and advice is available, including counselling, befriending services and much more.

Linda McAuley MBE, Siobhan O'Neill, Mental Health Champion for Northern Ireland, Lord Mayor of Belfast, Councillor Micky Murray, Kris Morrison, Co-Chair of Helplines NI, Elkie Ritchie, Co-Chair of Helplines NI

"I want to say thank you to all those staff and volunteers who give their time to offer support, by phone, email, text or online, and remind everyone that it’s good to talk if you’re feeling alone, vulnerable or in need of a listening ear.”

Zoe said: “In today's economic climate, many people are falling into debt for the first time, not due to reckless spending, but because they have to choose between heating their homes or feeding their children. The stigma around debt often prevents people from seeking help, but services like ours are here to offer non-judgmental, confidential support.

"When someone calls Advice NI, they’re not just asking for financial help, they’re looking for someone to listen, guide them, and reassure them that there is a way forward. That’s why helpline funding isn’t just a budget line — it’s a lifeline, and it’s essential that these services are protected and properly resourced.”

Ove 300,000 people turned to helpline services across Northern Ireland in 2024 alone — a stark figure that underlines the scale of emotional, financial, and mental health needs in communities today. Yet many helpline services remain drastically underfunded and their fate uncertain.

Helplines NI, funded by the Public Health Agency, is a network of 46 organisations working collaboratively to ensure people in crisis can quickly and efficiently access the support they need. Through careful signposting, member helplines reduce wait times, offer person-centred guidance, and improve outcomes for those in need. The network continues to grow, reflecting the increasing demand and trust placed in these vital services.

The day concluded with a clear message - the support helplines provide is essential and must be protected to ensure no one is left to struggle alone.