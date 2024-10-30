Hilden School restoration underway

Restoration work has officially commenced on the historic Hilden School building in Lisburn, with Woodvale Construction appointed to lead the project. The revitalisation and reinvigoration has been made possible by a substantial grant of £833,846 from The National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Originally opened in October 1912 to serve the children of Hilden Mill workers, the school closed its doors in 2008. Since then, the local community has been advocating for its restoration, and now, after years of anticipation, the cherished building will be brought back to life.

The project will transform Hilden School into a vibrant community hub, featuring a tearoom, childcare services, and a permanent heritage display showcasing the rich history of the Hilden area. The restoration, led by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council (LCCC) in partnership with the Resurgam Trust , is set for completion in September 2025.

The Lisburn Museum will collaborate with community partners to curate an annual program of events and provide training for community heritage volunteers. This initiative will ensure that the site’s legacy is preserved and shared with future generations, enriching the cultural fabric of the area.

LCCC’s Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig; LCCC’s Chief Executive, David Burns; Mukesh Sharma, Northern Ireland Committee Chair for The National Lottery Heritage Fund and Resurgam Trust’s Director, Adrian Bird.

The restoration of Hilden School is part of LCCC’s broader capital programme, which aims to enhance the Lisburn and Castlereagh area by delivering high-quality, inclusive facilities that reflect the needs of local communities. This project is expected to boost activity and investment in the region, improving the quality of life for residents and drawing visitors from near and far.

LCCC’s Chair of Communities and Wellbeing, Councillor Jonathan Craig, commented: “We’re delighted to see the restoration of Hilden School finally underway, after years of dedication from the local community. This project is about much more than preserving a historic building - it’s about breathing new life into a beloved space and creating a hub where future generations can connect, learn and celebrate the rich heritage of the Hilden area.

“With the addition of services like childcare, a tearoom and heritage displays, this vibrant new facility will benefit the entire community and serve as a focal point for both locals and visitors. It’s a fantastic example of how we can honour our past while building a bright future for Lisburn and Castlereagh.”

Mukesh Sharma, Northern Ireland Committee Chair for The National Lottery Heritage Fund said: “Investing in heritage means investing in the community it belongs to, which is why, thanks to money raised by National Lottery players, we’re proud to support Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council as it embarks on the preservation and repurposing of one of the few surviving mill schools in Northern Ireland.

“In creating a new and welcoming heritage destination, the project will include interpretation in the café that shares the story of the former thread mill and the connecting Hilden walking trail will explore the area’s natural heritage. We look forward to seeing the regeneration of this important place in the coming months”

Resurgam Trust’s Director, Adrian Bird, stated how delighted he was at finally getting this refurbishment underway. He said: “It’s been a fifteen-year journey from the school shut its doors. I commend Hilden Community Association for their commitment to this heritage project, which will be at the heart of the community. I am particularly looking forward to the development of the tearoom and childcare social enterprises, both bringing life to the building.