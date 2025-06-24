HNH marks ‘incredible impact’ through annual charity partnership
It follows a year of fundraising by the Belfast office in support of the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation which provides moments of respite and joy through day trips, holidays and meet-and-greet experiences with children and their heroes and provides gift donations directly to the Children’s Hospital throughout the year
HNH raised more than £3,000 through a series of events held throughout the year, including a team walk on Rathlin Island, a fundraising raffle at the firm’s brand refresh launch in The MAC, and participation in the Belfast City Marathon.
The team also supported the charity throughout the year, attending fundraisers organised by the Foundation, collecting aluminium drink cans for its Cans for Kids initiative and donating selection boxes for the Foundation’s Christmas appeal.
The Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation works closely with the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and operates a fundraising shop based in Kilroot Business Park, Carrickfergus.
Reflecting on the partnership, Derval Steele, Finance and Operations Director at HNH, said: “Supporting the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation has been a privilege for all of us at HNH over the past year. The charity does incredible work to bring light into the lives of children and families facing the toughest of circumstances.
“We’re proud to have played a small part in helping them continue that mission, and we want to thank everyone who donated or took part in our fundraising efforts this year.
“Our annual charity partnership forms an important part of our wider corporate social responsibility programme as we seek to contribute to our community in a way that makes real, tangible impact.”
The Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation was established by Gerald Degnan in memory of his mother, Eilish, who passed away from cancer in 2008. Tragically, his father, John, also lost his battle with cancer in 2014. As the only child of Eilish and John Degnan, Gerald was inspired to create a lasting tribute to their memory through the foundation.
Gerald said: “We’re incredibly grateful to HNH for choosing us as their charity partner and for the generosity shown by their team and supporters over the past year.
“These funds are already making an incredible impact on people’s lives right across Northern Ireland. Going directly towards initiatives such as giving families some much-needed time away from hospital appointments and treatments, it allows us to make special memories in the midst of difficult times.”
HNH, which advises business owners and SMEs across the UK and Ireland, said it remains committed to supporting causes that matter to its team and to making a positive contribution to the wider community.