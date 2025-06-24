HNH marks ‘incredible impact’ through annual charity partnership

Support from financial advisory firm HNH Partners has made an “incredible impact”, on children living with life-limiting illness, and their families, a charity leader has said.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It follows a year of fundraising by the Belfast office in support of the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation which provides moments of respite and joy through day trips, holidays and meet-and-greet experiences with children and their heroes and provides gift donations directly to the Children’s Hospital throughout the year

HNH raised more than £3,000 through a series of events held throughout the year, including a team walk on Rathlin Island, a fundraising raffle at the firm’s brand refresh launch in The MAC, and participation in the Belfast City Marathon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The team also supported the charity throughout the year, attending fundraisers organised by the Foundation, collecting aluminium drink cans for its Cans for Kids initiative and donating selection boxes for the Foundation’s Christmas appeal.

HNH has marked the incredible impact its charity partnership with Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation has had on children living with life-limiting illnesses, and their families. The charity’s founder Gerald Degnan joined, from left, Derval Steele and Alison Jones, to mark a year of fundraising by the Belfast office of the financial advisory firm, that has raised more than £3,000

The Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation works closely with the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children and operates a fundraising shop based in Kilroot Business Park, Carrickfergus.

Reflecting on the partnership, Derval Steele, Finance and Operations Director at HNH, said: “Supporting the Eilish Degnan Children’s Foundation has been a privilege for all of us at HNH over the past year. The charity does incredible work to bring light into the lives of children and families facing the toughest of circumstances.

“We’re proud to have played a small part in helping them continue that mission, and we want to thank everyone who donated or took part in our fundraising efforts this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Our annual charity partnership forms an important part of our wider corporate social responsibility programme as we seek to contribute to our community in a way that makes real, tangible impact.”

The Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation was established by Gerald Degnan in memory of his mother, Eilish, who passed away from cancer in 2008. Tragically, his father, John, also lost his battle with cancer in 2014. As the only child of Eilish and John Degnan, Gerald was inspired to create a lasting tribute to their memory through the foundation.

Gerald said: “We’re incredibly grateful to HNH for choosing us as their charity partner and for the generosity shown by their team and supporters over the past year.

“These funds are already making an incredible impact on people’s lives right across Northern Ireland. Going directly towards initiatives such as giving families some much-needed time away from hospital appointments and treatments, it allows us to make special memories in the midst of difficult times.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad