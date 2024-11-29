Homelessness Sector says its ‘Time for Change’

Pictured at the launch of Homelessness Awareness Week 2024 are; (front row, l-r) Homeless Connect employees, Homeless Connect CEO, Nicola McCrudden; Nikki McConville, Lived Experience Coordinator; Sandra from Homeless Connect's 'Voices for Change' group and Paula Maskey, Head of Business Solutions. (Back row l-r) Homeless Connect Board Member, Liam O'Hagan, Sean rom Homeless Connect's 'Voices for Change' group and Mark Baillie, Homeless Connect Mark Baillie, Head of Policy & Programmes.

Homelessness Awareness Week, taking place next week (Monday 2nd – Sunday 8th December), will shed light on the deepening homelessness crisis across Northern Ireland. Recent statistics have revealed the devastating impact homelessness is having on our society and the urgent need for change.

The number of households with homelessness status on the social housing waiting list has reached unprecedented levels, with over 58,000 people from over 30,000 households, underscoring the growing need for social and genuinely affordable homes [1]. The number of people with homelessness status in Northern Ireland has increased by 135% over the past decade. Additionally, over 5,100 children are living in temporary accommodation, which is a shocking 110% increase since 2019, which will undoubtedly have distressing consequences on their wellbeing and development [2].

These alarming statistics set the stage for the theme of this year’s Homelessness Awareness Week, ‘Time for Change’, underscoring the urgent need to address homelessness as a pressing societal issue. Coordinated by Homeless Connect, the representative body for the homelessness sector, and supported by The Community Foundation Northern Ireland, the annual Homelessness Awareness Week is a grassroots effort involving organisations—many of them charities—that independently plan and host events to draw attention to homelessness.

The initiative highlights both the scale of the crisis and the vital work being carried out by organisations across Northern Ireland that provide support and services to people at risk of or experiencing homelessness. This year’s campaign is focused on the rapidly rising number of individuals in Northern Ireland who are experiencing homelessness, aiming to raise awareness about its root causes and inspire collective action to tackle the issue.

Pictured at the launch of Homelessness Awareness Week 2024 are; (front row, l-r) Homeless Connect employees, Paula Maskey, Head of Business Solutions; Mark Baillie, Head of Policy & Programmes; Homeless Connect CEO, Nicola McCrudden and Nikki McConville, Lived Experience Coordinator. Homeless Connect board members (back row l-r) Cormac and Liam O'Hagan also pictured at the launch.

Homelessness Awareness Week will bring together charities, policymakers, statutory organisations including the Housing Executive and local communities to advocate for urgent action and long-term solutions needed to end homelessness. The Northern Ireland Assembly will be debating a motion focused on Homelessness Awareness Week 2024 on Monday December 2 while on the same day the Lord Mayor of Belfast is hosting an event at Belfast City Hall focused on responding to homelessness in the City.

Nicola McCrudden, Chief Executive of Homeless Connect, referred to the statistics as “harrowing”, saying:

“We are facing an extraordinary challenge when it comes to homelessness across the country. We have reached a tipping point, and urgent action is needed – it is without a doubt, time for change. These figures are more than numbers; every statistic represents a person or family without the safety of a place to call home. They represent the lives of children growing up without stability, moving from place to place, and unable to feel a sense of belonging or security, something many of us understandably take for granted.”

Ms McCrudden continued, “Housing is not a commodity, it is a fundamental human right, essential for dignity, security and opportunity. Yet, the growing number of people forced to live in temporary accommodation and those without a home highlights how we as a society have let people down."

There has been an unprecedented rise in homelessness over the past five years – this includes both visible homelessness and the thousands of people living in temporary accommodation such as hostels, private lets, B&Bs and hotels. Structural issues such as a severe shortage of affordable housing, welfare cuts and freezes, and rising living costs have compounded the problem.

The shortage of social housing remains a critical concern. Despite the growing waiting list, housing supply has not kept pace with demand, leaving many families trapped in limbo. Children living in temporary accommodation are particularly affected, with disrupted education, limited access to healthcare, and increased mental health challenges.

While the statistics are extremely concerning, Homeless Connect remains steadfast in its belief that homelessness is solvable.

“We must act now to ensure that homelessness does not define the future of our children,” said Ms McCrudden. “Now is the time to work collaboratively to build a civil society where every family has the opportunity to thrive in a secure home. I would urge everyone to make their voices heard throughout Homelessness Awareness Week. There are events taking place right across the country. If you can, do show your support in person or on social media.”

Homelessness Awareness Week in Northern Ireland runs from 2nd – 8th December 2024. Full details of the events can be found on https://homelessconnect.org/homelessness-awareness-week-2024

You can also follow Homeless Connect on Facebook @HomelessConnectNI, LinkedIn and X @HomelessNI and engage during the week using the hashtags #HAW24 and #TimeForChange