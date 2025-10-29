Housing Associations team up with the Irish FA to promote inclusion through football
Through the ‘Housing for All’ Programme, the Housing Associations are lending their support to the IFA’s Inclusion and Disability Football Programme - proving that when it comes to inclusion, we’re all on the same team. The partnership was officially launched at Avoniel Leisure Centre during Good Relations Week, with backing from the Community Relations Council.
The collaboration - involving Apex, Arbour, ARK, Choice, Radius, Rural, Triangle, Woven, and NB Housing - will provide new football opportunities for people of all abilities and backgrounds.
The Inclusion & Disability Football programme is supported by the Department for Communities and the Housing Executive’s ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. The Programme has its origins in the NI Executive Together: Building a United Community Strategy which reflects the Executive’s commitment to improving community relations and continuing the journey towards a more united and shared society.
The nine Housing Associations involved have 68 shared housing developments across Northern Ireland, with each shared housing development having a Good Relation Plan which includes bridging, bonding and learning events which are delivered to the wider community to encourage a range of good relations outcomes.
Delivered through the Irish FA Foundation, the Inclusion and Disability Football Programme ensures that people with disabilities - including those with learning disabilities, cerebral palsy, visual impairment, and powerchair users - can get involved in the game and shine.
The programme features weekly training sessions, regional leagues, national competitions, and elite pathways, with more than 80 disability football teams currently taking part across Northern Ireland. Players compete across three age groups: 7–11, 12–16, and 16+. There is also assistance for young people studying Sports Management at Belfast Met, who can gain valuable experience as match referees.
Speaking about the programme Stephen Reynolds, ‘Housing for All’ Manager, Housing Executive, said “This is a wonderful example of the benefits of collaboration between the IFA, Community Relations Council, NI Housing Executive and partners across nine Housing Associations involved in the ‘Housing for All’ Shared Housing Programme. This IFA Inclusion Project will promote diversity, accessibility and community engagement, ensuring that people with a range of disabilities have the opportunity to compete in football. The programme will have positive impacts on health and wellbeing, cohesion and good relations not only for the footballers involved but also student referees, supporters and organisers.”
Keith Gibson, Irish FA Foundation, commented: “The Irish FA Inclusion League continues to break new ground thanks to the fantastic support of our partners. We’re incredibly grateful to the Housing Associations whose funding has made the delivery of the leagues possible, helping us create inclusive football opportunities across communities.
“This year we’re proud to launch a groundbreaking partnership with the South Belfast Youth League, bringing together grassroots passion and inclusive values in the delivery of games.
“We’re also delighted to see young people from Belfast Met gaining valuable skills and work experience through refereeing, helping to build the next generation of football leaders. A special thanks to uhlsport, our equipment partner, for ensuring our teams are well supported on and off the pitch.”
Peter Day, Director of Engagement at the Community Relations Council, said:"This partnership is a brilliant example of how sport can bring people together across all backgrounds and abilities. By working with the Irish FA and housing associations through the Housing for All Programme, we’re helping to build stronger, more inclusive communities where everyone has the opportunity to take part, belong, and thrive. Initiatives like this show the real power of collaboration in promoting good relations and equality right across the region.