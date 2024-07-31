IFI announces funding for peacebuilding initiatives

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The International Fund for Ireland (IFI) has awarded £3,305,873/ €3,789,268 to 17 projects across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland to deliver peace and reconciliation work.

The latest round of funding will assist projects across range of initiatives including engaging with communities who have yet to see or experience peace dividends from the Good Friday Agreement.

Funding has been allocated to three of the four core programmes under the current strategy including, Peace Impact Programme (PIP), Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP) and Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP).

Commenting on the financial support, IFI Chair Paddy Harte said: “We recognise that a lot of progress has been made but the reality on the ground indicates that there are many who feel that the Peace Process has not delivered what it should have, particularly in the most vulnerable and marginalised communities across Northern Ireland and the border counties of Ireland.

“Our projects are working within incredibly challenging environments where issues around culture, identity, flags, bonfires, sectarianism, trauma and ongoing paramilitary influences are causing deep division.

“Recent elections may also have stirred up disaffection within communities, creating more extreme political views. This can often create a vacuum of instability particularly in marginalised communities where young people can be more susceptible to paramilitary or criminal influence.

“Part of this funding is providing targeted interventions for at-risk young people, instilling confidence, and offering more positive life choices. By empowering young people to take control of their lives, we can give communities the tools to help create stability and opportunity for future generations.”

Ten projects have been awarded £1,875,482/€2,119,293 through the Personal Youth Development Programme (PYDP). Projects provide a uniquely tailored approach working to help young people in society to improve their confidence and personal resilience, develop a better understanding of culture and identity, and develop practical skills that boost their employment prospects.

The Communities in Partnership Programme (CiPP) has supported six projects with a total of £1,238,940/ €1,453,636 to help build resilience and empower communities to build stronger, meaningful cross-border partnerships.

Finally, one project under the Peace Impact Programme (PIP) will benefit from £191,451/€216,339, working to deliver sensitive interventions in communities that have not previously, or have only partially, participated in peacebuilding and reconciliation activities.

The projects awarded funding from the IFI’s June Board Meeting in Cavan will deliver for and engage with communities across Belfast, the Counties of Armagh, Derry/Londonderry, Donegal, Down and Louth.

IFI Chair Paddy Harte adds: “Thanks to the ongoing support of our international donors, we can continue to deliver unique peacebuilding programmes. We are committed to supporting those who need interventions the most and are one of the few organisations who are prepared to take these risks to help create an inclusive, shared future for all.”