IKEA Belfast partners with Playboard NI to provide children with accessible and inclusive spaces to play
Today, as part of Playday 2025, IKEA Belfast has partnered with Playboard NI to create accessible and inclusive spaces for children to play inside and outside of the IKEA Belfast store.
From outdoor activities, including parachute games and chalk drawing, to indoor activities, such as arts and crafts, both areas are a space for children - and their families - to play with friends and feel valued as part of their community.
Children naturally find opportunities to play wherever they go, especially during the summer break. These thoughtfully designed spaces are intended to enhance children’s happiness and development.
Playday is a national day for play, celebrated each year across the UK on the first Wednesday of August, coordinated by Playboard NI, Play England, Play Wales, and Play Scotland. IKEA Belfast’s participation reflects the retailer’s broader goals to support the local communities in which its co-workers and customers live, whilst also fostering stronger connections with its IKEA Family members.
Louise Jackson, Store Loyalty Specialist at IKEA Belfast, said: “We’re excited to be involved in Playday alongside Playboard NI. Together, we’ve created inclusive spaces where children and families can come together to play, connect, and feel part of their community. Through initiatives like this, we can bring moments of joy, creativity, and togetherness to our IKEA Family members and local community.”
Angela Stallard, Director of Service Delivery & Development at Playboard NI, said: “Children play anywhere and everywhere, so we’re delighted to team up with IKEA Belfast to create playful opportunities for children on Playday. Access to high-quality, engaging play spaces is essential for children’s health, happiness, and development. By making everyday environments more playful, we can encourage children to stay active, be creative, and use their imagination – all while feeling welcome and valued in their local community.”
This year’s Playday Spaces for Play campaign calls on communities to maximise opportunities for play in schools, childcare, and youth settings; support play that promotes fun, friendship, being active, enjoying nature, and building a strong sense of belonging; in addition to encourage families, carers, and communities to come together through play across generations.
IKEA Belfast’s activities are taking place today, August 6, between 10am – 4pm.