International Success for Northern Ireland Dodgeball

Last year the 'Northern Ireland Knights' travelled to Graz in the south of Austria to compete in the Dodgeball World Championships. Battling a heatwave and the local aversion to air-conditioning, Team NI took on teams from every corner of the globe over the course of the 6 day tournament. In the words of Head Coach Sean Douglas, this tournament was "an opportunity to show everyone in Dodgeball what our little country could do".

Despite being the smallest of the 35 nations competing, NI went on to finish second in the medal table behind host nation Austria. "It's an unbelievable achievement" said Sean, "and I'm so proud of everyone".

The men's team tackled powerhouses including Team Australia before a tough semi-final defeat at the hands of the eventual champions: Austria. Battered but unbroken, they went on to claim medals in the third-place match against their old rivals, England. Captain Josh McIlroy reflected that representing NI in the World Championships, "was, and likely will be, the biggest sporting honour of my life".

The mixed team had a similarly successful campaign: featuring impressive performances against tough opponents such as Czechia and a narrow semi-final loss to England, culminating in a titanic effort to overturn a massive point deficit and snatch third place from Team USA in a nail-biting showdown.

The women's team defied the odds by besting top group seed France, and overcame Canada, the USA and England in the knock-out phases to reach their first ever major tournament final. They came away with silver medals, and with determination to build on this new success.

After a well earned break for all the players and a return to their clubs in Belfast and beyond, the NI Knights are now kicking back into gear and preparing to return to the international stage.

At the end of this month the teams will be travelling to compete in the European Dodgeball Championships, hosted this year in Limerick.

For the past 5 years, the men's team have been undefeated at European level. They are setting out now to add a third consecutive European gold to their trophy cabinet. The mixed team have similarly tasted European gold in the past, and after finishing third in their last two tournaments they are eager to reclaim the spot at the top of the podium. The women's team have yet to reach a European final, but are keen to repeat their performance at the World Championships last summer - and maybe even go one step further to win their first ever major tournament.

The 2025 European Championships kicks off on the 26th July at the University of Limerick Arena. Entrance is free for spectators and all the action can be followed live on the European Dodgeball Federation YouTube channel.

Left to right: men's captain Josh McIlroy, mixed captain Adam Hill, and women's captain Shannen Hill