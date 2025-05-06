InterTradeIreland Join Sponsor Lineup For TechFoundHer Summit

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

InterTradeIreland has signed up as a lead sponsor of the TechFoundHer Summit 2025, powering the event’s inaugural Breakthrough Awards for women innovators at the upcoming all-island gathering.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Belfast News Letter, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The announcement comes as final preparations are underway for the high-energy, purpose-driven event, which is expected to attract over 300 women-led startups, funders, and tech allies from across Ireland and beyond.

Taking place at the Round Room of the Mansion House in Dublin on Wednesday, May 14, the summit is led by TechFoundHer CEO Máirín Murray, a prominent tech entrepreneur and advocate for women in technology from County Down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Elaine Patterson, Innovation and Entrepreneurship Manager from InterTradeIreland said: “InterTradeIreland is proud to sponsor the TechFoundHer Summit 2025 - Women Innovators Rise. TechFoundHer is an all-island network, and this summit helps facilitate those critical in-person connections between women innovators in tech. InterTradeIreland is keen to empower and connect women entrepreneurs across the island of Ireland to start, grow and scale a business.

From left - Anna-Marie Turley (Enterprise Ireland), Meg Magill (Innovation & Entrepreneurship Project Manager, InterTradeIreland), Breda O’Callaghan (Managing Director of KPMG Ireland) and Mairin Murray (CEO TechFoundHer)

“By supporting this summit, we aim to amplify women’s voices, accelerate their growth journeys, and help build a more inclusive, digitally transformed landscape for businesses across the island to thrive.”

The global gathering will see women of all backgrounds gather who are building and scaling tech solutions to solve real-world problems.

Speaking ahead of the event, Máirín said: “This isn’t just another tech event, it's a high-energy, purpose-driven gathering for women building and scaling tech solutions to make a positive impact on society.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This year, the message is clear – the future of tech must be diverse, daring, and include women.

“We are thrilled to host the Breakthrough Awards at Summit 2025 - so important to shine a spotlight on women innovators making breakthrough progress! Our first ever Breakthrough Awards will recognise three standout founders from our Innovation Labs programme who are boldly progressing impact-driven tech ventures.”

The Breakthrough Awardees, selected from 35 women who completed TechFoundHer’s Innovation Labs pilot programme, will be judged by a powerhouse panel including Dr. Lollie Mancey, Professor Maura McAdam, and Elaine Patterson.

“Every one of the 35 women who completed the recent programme is a champion, and these awards celebrate the bold steps, outstanding progress, and unstoppable momentum they’re making!” Máirín added.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The summit will explore a range of themes, including tech inclusion, product innovation and closing the funding gap by investing in women led tech business - addressing inclusive innovation, startup growth, funding pathways and real-world product development strategies.

The event is Headline Sponsored by Dublin City Council.

Dublin City Council’s continued support ensures the summit can provide a platform where women across the tech ecosystem in Ireland feel centred, supported, and celebrated.

The TechFoundHer Summit 2025 will feature a strong international and local lineup, including keynote speaker Kelly Vero, the game developer behind Tomb Raider and Halo 3, known globally for her work in AI-led product design, ethical innovation, and digital futures.

Other confirmed speakers include US investors Wendy Ryan, CEO of Kadabra and executive producer of Show Her The Money, and Lata Setty, a scientist-turned-entrepreneur and venture capitalist with a track record of supporting women-led startups.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Former European boxing champion and now tech founder Lesley Sackey will speak about her journey building AI-powered platforms for survivors of domestic abuse, alongside Irish innovation leaders Dr Patricia Scanlon, Áine Kerr, Barbara McCarthy, Áine Denn, and Naomh McElhatton.

Additional support for the TechFoundHer Summit 2025 comes from U.S. Bank Europe and Enterprise Ireland as Network Sponsors, with WITS (Women in Technology & Science Ireland), BlockW and Nigma MVP Development Specialists confirmed as Catalyst Sponsors.

TechFoundHer was founded in 2024 by Máirín Murray and launched in Belfast the same year. It is a women-led, purpose-driven organisation supporting women founders through events, training, and access to networks. Its mission is to reimagine innovation acceleration and empower women to build and lead in tech.

Separately, InterTradeIreland was a funder of the TechFoundHer Innovation Labs Programme, delivered in partnership with Enterprise Ireland and Invest Northern Ireland through the Shared Island Enterprise Scheme, with KPMG Ireland as lead sponsor. The Labs programme supports early-stage women-led tech ventures across the island of Ireland and will also feature at the summit.