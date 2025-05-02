Irish demand in Portugal grows, as Moving to Portugal Show returns to Dublin
“The significant jump in registrations is a strong indicator of people’s growing interest in moving from Ireland to Portugal. From its vibrant, well-connected cities to stunning rural scenery and idyllic beaches, Portugal caters to a wide range of needs. This, along with notable fiscal incentives, is a key reason why we’ve seen interest in moving to Portugal increase from entrepreneurs, families, retirees and many other demographics over the past year.”
Christina Hippisley, General Manager of the Portuguese Chamber of Commerce
Many Irish property buyers appreciate Portugal’s outstanding diversity. Properties available through Libertas Real Estate highlight the wealth of choice available. They range from beautiful new apartments with on-site swimming pools and views of the Tagus River in Alcochete (in the Lisbon metropolitan area), to contemporary homes perfectly positioned for enjoying the best of the Algarve at Albufeira Garden.
Another popular choice with families seeking an elevated lifestyle experience is Vilamoura, which is home not just to luxury properties but to an award-winning marina surrounded by upscale eateries and boutiques. A three-kilometre golden sandy beach adds to the appeal, while the surrounding area boasts everything from golf courses to international schools and equestrian centres – ideal for an active family life that suits movers or all ages. Stylish and environmentally conscious apartments in the heart of Vilamoura can be found at Nobilus – a collection of 47 high-end homes near the beach.
The Moving to Portugal Show in Dublin on 22nd May 2025 will showcase these and other available properties, providing essential information on the process of buying and owning property in Portugal. Real estate, tax and legal experts will all be present, along with select developers, delivering a host of information-packed sessions on all aspects of moving from Ireland to Portugal. The event, which takes place from 10:30 am to 7:30 pm at the Herbert Park Hotel, Ballsbridge Terrace, Ballsbridge, Dublin 4, will also host an ‘Irish success stories’ panel. The session will see those who have already made the move to Portugal share their experiences, insights and tips.
Dublin’s Moving to Portugal Show is free to attend, with registration required online in advance at https://Dublin-MTP.eventbrite.co.uk.