In warm summer sunshine, all ages enjoyed the street party that was organised by Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation

Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation unite communities in a colourful summer celebration of culture, connection, and youth empowerment

Family and friends soaked up the sunny weather – and carnival vibe – at a Belfast street party organised by Choice Housing in collaboration with the Rio Ferdinand Foundation.

Held in Donegall Pass, the cross-community summer event was awash with creativity, fun and feel good spirit, with blue skies and tropical temperatures adding to the occasion.

People of all ages, backgrounds, and cultures came together to join in on the celebration which was staged just prior to the July bank holiday weekend. On the day, street artists, face painters, craft makers, and a DJ joined forces to ensure everyone was entertained.

Rio Ferdinand Foundation programme lead Darryl Forsythe (L) pictured with Foundation representatives at the street party in Donegall Pass, Belfast.

Choice tenant engagement officer, Anne McAllister, attended the street party and deemed it was a big success, saying: “This partnership with Choice, the Rio Ferdinand Foundation, local community groups and Belfast City Council has provided very valuable opportunities for youth engagement by offering positive alternatives to interface tensions while also fostering community cohesion, pride, and cultural expression.

“Events like this are crucial as they create lasting and positive change by uniting people from all walks of life. By bringing together individuals from diverse backgrounds, we foster a sense of community and belonging, allowing everyone to learn from one another and grow together.

"These moments of connection are vital for building stronger, more resilient communities and inspiring future generations to work together toward common goals.”

People of all ages, backgrounds and cultures came together to enjoy music, arts, and live entertainment for what proved to be a very enjoyable day

Choice and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation staff worked closely with officials from Belfast City Council and several community groups to make the event happen, including South Belfast Alternatives, South Belfast ACT Initiative, Donegall Pass Residents’ Association, Donegall Pass Community Enterprises and finally Donegall Pass Women’s Group.

Darryl Forsythe, programme lead for the Rio Ferdinand Foundation in Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, explained: “It was a fantastic day on Donegall Pass as the local community came together on July 11 for a brilliant street party in the sunshine.

“The Rio Ferdinand Foundation is proud to support the event with music and football,” he added. “We are grateful to have collaborated with such a passionate community team. It was especially heartening to see how welcoming, diverse, and vibrant the local area is.”

As part of Choice Housing and the Rio Ferdinand Foundation’s programme of community initiatives, the street party was followed at the end of July by a careers event in the city.

Held at Mersey Street Primary School, Paul Canoville – the first black player to pull on the famous blue shirt for Chelsea FC only to have his career cut short by injury – was joined by players from Irish Premiership side Glentoran FC and the club’s eighteen-year-old lead performance analyst – Leon Tierney.