At 76 years old, Danny Hickinson remains a driving force behind one of County Antrim’s most enduring musical traditions - the Mosside Rising Sons of Ulster Accordion Band. A founding member of the group, the Mosside man is celebrating six decades of continuous service, musicianship, and community involvement. Formed in 1963 from the roots of a local flute band, the Mosside Rising Sons of Ulster quickly became a cultural mainstay in the region. Mr Hickinson, then a young man with a passion for music, helped spearhead the transition to an accordion ensemble. Under the instruction of Sammy Stevenson from the Vow Accordion Band, he learned to play the instrument that would define much of his life. The band made its public debut in 1964, leading Loyal Orange Lodge 1173 in a local parade - a tradition that continues today. The Rising Sons of Ulster have since become a fixture at major events across Northern Ireland, including the annual Twelfth of July parades commemorating the Battle of the Boyne. “From that first parade to now, it’s always been about more than just music,” explained Mr Hickinson, who has also been a member of Mosside LOL1173 for the last 62 years. “It’s about tradition, community, and pride in where we come from.”
Based in the Northern Ireland village, the band continues to rehearse weekly at Mosside Orange Hall. Their signature sound is a staple of local celebrations, civic events, and annual charity parades, particularly those supporting cancer awareness and research. Despite working full-time in the construction industry across north Antrim and Londonderry, Mr Hickinson’s commitment to the band has never wavered. Outside of music, he is also a passionate football supporter, following Coleraine Football Club and English Premier League champions Manchester City with equal enthusiasm. As the band celebrates its 60th anniversary, Hickinson and his fellow members are turning their focus to the future. The group is actively seeking new recruits, with open invitations extended to both beginners and experienced musicians. “Whether you’ve never picked up an accordion or you’ve played for years, we’d love to see you,” Mr Hickinson added. “This band is about community, music, and keeping our heritage alive." For those interested in joining, the band holds regular rehearsals at Mosside Orange Hall. More information is available locally for those looking to be part of a long-standing musical legacy.
