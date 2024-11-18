‘It’s our biggest success story’: £1 million milestone for Enniskillen Gift Card as it ramps up to next stage of growth

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Businesses in Ireland’s only island town say the gift card allows people to show their love for their locality. A new e-card version of the Enniskillen Gift Card can be added to digital wallets enabling ‘tap to pay’

Enniskillen in Northern Ireland has reached £1 million in sales for its local gift card. A digital version of the Enniskillen Gift Card will launch in November as the town evolves its program to stay at the forefront of shop local and payment trends.

Launching their gift card in 2017, the Fermanagh town was the first in Northern Ireland to introduce a Mastercard backed local gift card to encourage local spending and support local businesses.

Enniskillen BID manager Noelle McAloon said the gift card is the town’s biggest success story: “When we first introduced the Enniskillen Gift Card, we were goggling at the idea of the gift card reaching £100,000 in sales. £1 million in sales is phenomenal. Plus, the majority of people spend more on top of their gift card, typically around 65%, so the true impact of the gift card is an estimated £1.65 million.

“We can see and track every gift card being spent in Enniskillen, and it both locks spend into the town and brings money in as organisations and tourists alike choose the card over alternatives. It’s our biggest success story. Pride for the town is a huge factor in the card’s success. People are proud to buy it and businesses are proud to accept it.

“Enniskillen has been at the forefront of shop local in Northern Ireland for many years, and the introduction of the digital version of the Enniskillen Gift Card helps us to take the next step in our shop local journey, enhancing convenience for existing customers and allowing us to reach new customers and markets.”

The Firehouse Bar & Grill is part of the Enniskillen Gift Card. Matthew McCabe is the general manager at the Cassidy Hospitality Group venue and said:

“The Firehouse is one of the most popular eateries in Enniskillen, with an Italian and American inspired menu. We accept the Enniskillen Gift Card at the Firehouse, and across all of our other venues in the town. It’s amazing how many Enniskillen Gift Cards are spent here at the restaurant and that is a real blessing, driving tangible revenue for the business.

“The strength of the Enniskillen Gift Card is that it has to be spent in Enniskillen. It represents the community coming together to power our local economy. £1million in sales of the Enniskillen Gift Card is an incredible achievement for Fermanagh and the digital version will take the gift card to the next level.

“For customers, it’s 100% about the ease and convenience and being able to ‘tap to pay’ with your digital Enniskillen Gift Card makes life even easier. As a business that already sees huge benefits from the gift card, we’re excited to see this next phase of growth for our town’s gift card.”

Rooney’s Spar on Cornagrade is part of the Enniskillen Gift Card. Frances Rooney, spokesperson for Rooney’s, said:

“Rooney’s is a family owned, heritage business with over 50 years at our current location alone. We’re very much a community business and to have longevity in business today you have to take every opportunity to be a part of the community, which is why we’re part of the Enniskillen Gift Card. We get a lot of the gift cards spent with us, which brings increased footfall to the shop, and that is always good.

“I think the reason the Enniskillen Gift Card is so successful is the community element. People can show their love for their locality, for family owned businesses and hard-working owners, simply by buying the card. It helps keep money in the town of Enniskillen and encourages people to spend with local businesses. The great thing about the Enniskillen Gift Card is that it can be used in lots of places. There has been a squeeze on people’s incomes over recent years and they like the ability to spend their gift cards on practical things that they need day to day as well as treats.

“The introduction of the digital Enniskillen Gift Card is a positive move for our town. In the modern world, we’re so used to digital methods of payment, so it makes sense that our gift card is evolving with the times too.”

Colin Munro is the managing director of Miconex and said: “Enniskillen BID has achieved extraordinary success with their gift card, both in creating a brand that resonates with the local community, and in driving sales of the initiative. As pioneers of the shop local movement in Northern Ireland, they saw the potential for a local gift card that would convert shop local demand into increased local spend.

