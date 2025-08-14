James Peach Announced as Keynote Speaker at Hospitality Exchange 2025

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is set to return to the Crowne Plaza, Belfast on Tuesday 14th and Wednesday 15th October, bringing together over 600 industry professionals for two days of inspiration, insight and celebration.

Organised by the Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF), this year’s conference promises to build on its reputation as the region’s premier hospitality event. The Hospitality Exchange 2025 programme offers engaging and interactive content, including thought-provoking panel discussions, inspirational success stories, and a dedicated networking lounge.

Hospitality Exchange 2025 is delighted to announce that James Peach, a globally recognised marketing leader and adventurer, will be a headline speaker at this year’s event. James, known for his work with brands like Uber, Coca Cola and Innocent Drinks, as well as cycling 41,000 km around the world, will share his expertise in purpose-driven storytelling and leadership in his keynote session titled "Making Marketing Matter”.

James will explore how marketing can create real significance by connecting with people on a human level, discussing the power of clarity, strategic thinking and empathy in leadership. Drawing from his extraordinary adventures, James will inspire attendees to think differently, act with purpose and build resilience in an ever-evolving world.

James Peach, Keynote Speaker at Hospitality Exchange 2025, said: “As someone who has had the privilege of working with some of the world’s most iconic brands and embarking on extraordinary personal adventures, I am excited to be part of Hospitality Exchange 2025. Marketing has the power to shape not just perceptions, but real, meaningful connections with people.

“It’s about cutting through the noise and focusing on clarity, empathy and purpose. At this year’s event, I am looking forward to sharing insights on how businesses can leverage these principles to make marketing matter, by creating campaigns that resonate deeply with audiences. I am also excited to connect with fellow professionals, exchange ideas and hopefully inspire the next generation of marketers to think differently and act with purpose in an ever-evolving world.”

The 2025 Hospitality Exchange programme is designed around three powerful themes:

Excelling – Celebrating tourism as a vital economic driver, with case studies showcasing its positive impact on regional development and local communities.

Engaging – Highlighting the power of hospitality to connect people and places through meaningful guest experiences and inclusive, cross-community collaboration.

Evolving – Demonstrating the sector’s adaptability and progress, fuelled by innovation, resilience, and a forward-looking approach in a changing world.

Northern Ireland Hotels Federation (NIHF) President Vicky Green said: “As the hotel sector continues to evolve and adapt to new challenges, Hospitality Exchange 2025 offers a vital platform for shared learning, inspiration and the exchange of ideas. We are thrilled to welcome James Peach as a keynote speaker, whose fresh and innovative perspective on marketing will bring significant value to this year’s event. His extensive career working with some of the world’s most renowned brands, combined with his unique personal experiences, will provide attendees with a deeper understanding of how to navigate today’s rapidly changing marketing landscape.”

With a dynamic mix of keynote speakers, panel discussions, and peer-to-peer networking, Hospitality Exchange 2025 will offer practical insights for professionals across every area of the tourism and hospitality sector, from hoteliers and restaurateurs to destination marketers and visitor attractions.